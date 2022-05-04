Last week there was yet another reminder of just how dangerous the job our soldiers do really is, regardless of whether it’s in the middle of a combat zone or back at home “in the rear with the gear.”
During an early morning training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle hit a soft shoulder while driving down a steep hill, rolling over and killing one soldier and wounding two others. It’s a tragedy any time we lose a soldier, for any reason, but it seems to hit harder at times when it happens during training because we tend to think they are senseless.
It also reminds us the tragedies we’ve suffered with our own troops here at Fort Hood. In 2016, nine soldiers were killed in the same type of vehicle as last week’s accident, an incident that still raises questions to this day. Over the past few years, several soldiers have been killed during training while at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, the most recent being only two months ago.
We rightfully mourn the loss of these soldiers. We cannot, however, fully keep these incidents from happening. We train as we fight, and no matter how you cut the cake, soldiers' jobs are inherently dangerous.
I see many people on social media platforms demanding that something be done, that no service member should ever be killed during training.
I hate to tell them, but no matter how much you try to mitigate the dangers, there will never be zero incidents when training for war. The vehicles, weapons and equipment our troops use preclude that from happening.
It is pointless to point fingers and demand accountability unless gross negligence was somehow involved. Unfortunately, accidents do happen, no matter how much our military leaders try to minimize the chances of them happening.
What people need to remember, however, is that we actually lose more soldiers to vehicle accidents in their personal vehicles. The roads out in town — especially with how people drive in the communities surrounding Fort Hood — are way more dangerous than military training.
If you really want to help keep our soldiers alive to fight and win our nation’s wars, try slowing down and showing some common courtesy to the others on the road.
No matter, though, it is right and proper to honor those who have given their lives in the service of our nation, whether that be from combat or preparing for combat.
We will salute them for their service, for they are among the very few who stood up and said, “send me.”
To the young soldier who died last week, Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez of Dover, Delaware, we thank you being one of those few. ‘Til Fiddler’s green.
