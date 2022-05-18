Many people may not know it, but Saturday is Armed Forces Day. Perhaps it’s because so few of the population really know what military service is all about, or maybe it’s because Memorial Day is so close that the focus is on that day instead.
There are three main days where we celebrate those who choose to serve their nation in the military: Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day. Much of the nation, however, does not know the difference between the three.
For those who don’t, they are three very distinct days. Memorial Day is where we honor those who lost their lives in service to their nation. Veterans Day is where we honor the living who at one point chose to serve. Armed Forces Day is when we thank those who currently wear the uniform for standing on the front line to defend the Constitution and the freedoms we enjoy.
According to census.gov, on Aug. 31, 1949, then-Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard Days. The single-day celebration stemmed from the unification of the armed forces under the Department of Defense.
President Harry S. Truman was the force behind the idea to consolidate, and the first Armed Forces Day was celebrated on May 20, 1950. It is celebrated the third Saturday of May annually.
Almost all nations around the globe have some sort of Armed Forces Day to celebrate those currently serving in their armed forces. Taking pride in the men and women willing to put their lives on the line for yours is the right thing to do, no matter what nation you come from.
We’ve been seeing that a lot lately in Ukraine.
Unfortunately, there are seldom any events planned for our own Armed Forces Day. Once celebrated with parades and fancy shows, now to the majority it’s a day no different than National Potato Day or National Coffee Day — unless it’s an obsession, you probably have no idea they are even a thing.
(If you must know, National Potato Day is on Aug. 19 this year, and National Coffee Day is on Oct. 1. I know, right? Next thing you know, they’ll have a National Pet Bird Day. Wait, that’s on Sept. 17.)
Anyway, while we prepare to remember our honored dead on Memorial Day, let’s not forget Armed Forces Day in the process.
If you see a service member out this Saturday, take a moment and thank them for what they do to keep us safe here at home.
To those currently wearing the uniform, regardless of branch of service, whether active duty or a member of the reserve components, thank you for your service.
We salute you for the courage to stand between us and those who would do us harm.
