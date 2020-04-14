The uncertainties of our world hang in the balance. A simple trip to the local market isn’t a casual outing anymore. We are no longer making a grocery list, grabbing our reusable eco-friendly bags and walking out the door to our vehicles. To which we then pull into the parking lot of our preferred grocery market, generously tug on the heavy, metal cart and mosey on through the fresh produce aisles, bakery, deli, meats and dairy section and everything in between. We bump into old friends, co-workers or family and push our handy wagon to the side to catch up with one another. Finally, we call our family members or roommates to meet us outside to assist in unloading the groceries.
There is a more delicate approach we are acclimating to in these current times. We are making a list of essential items that are absolutely necessary for sustainment and necessity that will last two weeks. Some of us are choosing to stock up and bulk purchase to avoid less frequent store runs for possible exposure, or to simply prepare for the absolute worst.
It is then we pack our bag or purse with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, a protective mask, gloves and any other items or protective wear we deem necessary to aide in our personal circumstance. We do not grab our eco-friendly bags for the risk of contamination. We mindfully enter into our vehicles and nervously contemplate our approach to the seemingly “warzone-like” environment we are about to enter, with much angst. Everything is a threat: The shopping cart, the produce we select, the other customers in such close radius of our personal space, the air we are breathing, the cash register, even our receipt. Nothing is fair game, each item presents the threat of a ticking time bomb, so to speak. We then generously apply hand sanitizer onto our hands before re-entering our vehicle to make our way back home. This time, we are not comfortably walking back in the door. We leave our shoes at the door, undress from head to toe and throw everything into the wash. We immediately wash our hands and now every item we bring back into the home poses a threat. We sanitize every grocery item and wash all produce immediately.
What was once a privilege and luxury has now become a threat and absolute necessity in our current times. We are unable to visit family and friends, dine at our favorite restaurants, travel at our own personal discretion or even enjoy leisure shopping. Nothing is safe, because everything is unknown.
It is interesting that the most sought products during this time are disinfectant items and protective wear. Most importantly, there is a deep desire to reconnect with those we may have once taken for granted. We are unable to visit elderly family members in nursing homes, ICU units or even in the comfort of their homes. We cannot travel to visit family because of the laws government has put in place. Our deployed soldiers are unable to leave camp and also unable to continue the full mission that called them there in the first place. In some cosmic way, the world is on pause, and most are scared to make the wrong move and step on a landmine that determines the trajectory of their lives and of those they cherish deeply.
So, what do we do, think, feel or say in these unknown times? Do we feed our minds with the fear and panic that splash the covers of our screens and news feeds? In which we panic buy, leaving others without any at all? Perhaps we completely isolate, digging ourselves into a pit of depression and loneliness? How do we tackle a time like this? Is there strategy involved, an ounce of hope to have faith that it’ll all pass with time and compliance, or are we just waiting around for allowance of life to resume to normalcy?
May we remain mindful that whatever approach we choose to take may not be what our neighbor, co-worker, community worker or family members and friends choose to take. May we adopt the attitude of what the Army has groomed our soldiers to be: “Never leave a fallen comrade behind.”
Lori Ann Palomares is an Army spouse. She lives in the Killeen area.
