“I just want things to go back to normal.”
It’s the popular statement that has been said across the board these last couple of weeks. We are growing weary and ready for some normalcy. Well, so we have told ourselves.
I wonder, what is normal to us? What is it that we are reaching back there for anyway?
Home is where many of us are drawn to, yet why is that we have struggled with the orders to stay in it during this time?
It is the place we want to go to after the long day has drained us and removed us from our families. It is the place where our soldiers long to be when duty and selfless service calls them to serve overseas. It is the place our children are most comfortable and pretend sick so that they don’t have to face school for the fourth day in a row.
Now, I understand many of us as spouses may not have that luxury to even leave the home due to raising young children. Most of our time is spent within the home; we are cooking, cleaning, teaching, organizing and domesticating in many ways. So, to be confined to the place that is where duty has us can be rather daunting.
The other popular statement floating around, “we are all in this together.”
Well, let’s be quite honest — we are not. We are not all in the same position. This pandemic has hit each of us in a different way, and frankly it hasn’t affected some of us in a way that may be very challenging for another.
We may complain about another day in our home when someone in the ICU or nursing home hopes to be back in the comfort of their own home.
We may complain that we are having to refill our pantry and refrigerator more often than ever before, when someone can barely afford to feed their family.
We may complain that we are ready for our kids to go back to school, and be able to play with other kids, when soldiers are aching to have those little arms wrapped around their necks.
So, may I ask what position are we in that we can help our neighbors at this time?
Fort Hood sits in the top five largest Army bases and sees continuous deployments of our soldiers. Our soldiers are being called to leave their entire home, families and active lifestyles to serve in another country. Their mission has always been to aide our allies and that of countries which are in need. Why would we not seek to do the same for those in our very backyards?
May we ask ourselves, how we can serve another who may need aiding in an area where we do not?
If you can sew, perhaps contribute to the need and high demands of masks for the community.
If you do not have children, perhaps check on your neighbor mom who has five and offer to cover dinner so she may relax for the evening.
If you are financially well, perhaps giving to a family who could use an extra $20, $50 or $100 for groceries.
If you are heading out to the commissary, perhaps asking your neighbor whose spouse is deployed with little children at home, if they’d like for you to grab some items at the store for them.
It is very easy to sit in the time and space we are in and think from a self-seeking stance. Yet, the Army has not stopped paying its soldiers and families. That is one thing; we are all in it together as an Army community. I would challenge each of us to grasp that with many areas of the world, and most importantly our surrounding cities, to truly appreciate that we are not ones who have to worry about an absent income. As much as the Army may seem like the big bad guy to many of us when it takes time away from us and separates families, it is what still remains to feed, house and clothe us.
So, let us not reach back there to that normal, but instead to the one that awaits us ahead. The one that serves, the one that listens, the one that appreciates and the one that simply gains insight and gratitude for where they are.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
