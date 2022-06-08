Tuesday is a big day for our Army, celebrating 247 years of service and rapidly closing in on the big “two-five-oh.”
For those who do not know the history of how the Army came to be, things were a mess back in 1775. Elements of militia from the different colonies were already fighting against the English and begging for help. Although building a Constitution had not yet been accomplished, the Continental Congress had to do something.
According to history.army.mil, “On 14 June 1775, Congress ‘Resolved, That six companies of expert riflemen, be immediately raised in Pennsylvania, two in Maryland, and two in Virginia … (and) as soon as completed, shall march and join the army near Boston, to be there employed as light infantry, under the command of the chief Officer in that army.’
The delegates then prescribed an oath of enlistment that required the soldiers to swear:
‘I have, this day, voluntarily enlisted myself, as a soldier, in the American continental army, for one year, unless sooner discharged: And I do bind myself to conform, in all instances, to such rules and regulations, as are, or shall be, established for the government of the said. Army.’
The next day Congress voted to appoint George Washington ‘to command all the Continental forces’ and began laying the foundation for ‘the American army.’”
I’m sure the veterans in the area and our troops actively serving are probably already yawning — you already know this history, so get along with it already, right? But then, this little history lesson is not for you.
Over the last few years of watching man-on-the-street-style interviews on TV, I’ve come to a conclusion when watching reporters asking every day Americans very simple history questions: Very few people actually pay attention to history. When only one in 10 can accurately answer who we fought the Revolutionary War against and maybe one in 20 know what the Continental Congress was, it begins to make a lot more sense why average Americans have no clue what the military does and who our service members are.
In too many cases, the latest social media video or challenge is way more important than knowing about some stuffy old men and women from like, hundreds of years ago. Besides, if they were supposed to know it, it would be on social media, right?
This is where we veterans and service members can make a unique difference in the lives of the uninformed. We have the knowledge of that history, of the true sacrifices our men and women in uniform have made for this nation for the past 247 years.
If we set our minds to it, it can be done, just as we have every obstacle thrown our way since our inception.
Happy birthday, Army. You’re looking good!
