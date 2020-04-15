Every day there seems to be additional “dire” news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Numbers of new cases are breathlessly reported, from world-wide numbers to local municipalities. The number of new deaths over the past 24 hours is given in a somber tone, while the number of patients recovered from the virus is glossed over or ignored entirely.
The media hype about how terrible this pandemic is has started to alarm psychiatrists, however. So much so that many are beginning to recommend people spend less time watching the 24/7 cable news channels in order to preserve their peace of mind.
As the shelter-at-home orders keep getting shifted to the right on the calendar, depression and anxiety are becoming more common among the populace. At first it was to be for 14 days. Then 30. Now, May 8 is the next date being bandied about, and all the medical experts are saying it could be even longer.
Some states — and counties — are beginning to institute draconian measures. Some places are ticketing people attending church, even though the service is in a parking lot and everyone is in their own vehicles. In other places, not wearing a face mask can get you a ticket.
And in another place, apparently you can have no more than two people to a vehicle unless everyone is wearing a mask, and children under the age of 14 can only leave the house to pick up school assignments or the free meals provided by many school districts.
This fear of an invisible enemy which could very well end up killing fewer people than the annual flu has people doing things we never would have considered only a few short months ago.
I think it’s time we step back, get a grip on ourselves and quit worrying so much. Do we spend all day worrying about dying in a car accident or from a heart attack or stroke?
No, we don’t. So why are we worrying about this?
All this extra time has me thinking of other things, actually. Instead of wondering which of the million ways I’m going to die today, I’m deciding which of the million ways I want to live.
For example, my wife and I keep talking about doing some fishing. Going to one of those places where you can mine for gems. Visiting some of the national parks we haven’t yet. Seeing an actual Broadway show instead of waiting for it to come out on DVD.
After this, I think it will be time to stop talking and start doing. This, too, shall pass. And once it does, we should plan to live our lives the way we should have been all along.
David A. BRYANT is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
