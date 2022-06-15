June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, an issue the military and veteran communities are very familiar with. While we, especially combat veterans or those who have experienced military sexual trauma, are more familiar with PTSD, it is not an issue restricted solely to those who have served.
It’s just as much a civilian issue as a military one, something we are beginning to see more of on a daily basis and one that all Americans should be concerned about.
To many civilians, PTSD is a term primarily reserved for combat veterans who saw too much during war or for first responders who have dealt with too much death in their lines of work. It’s not.
Anyone who has been through some sort of trauma — victims of violent crimes, abuse, witnessing events such as a mass shooting — can develop it.
According to psychiatry.org, PTSD affects approximately 3.5 % of U.S. adults every year and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed within their lifetime. Women are twice as likely as men to have PTSD.
The problem is, very few people who have it seek the help they need to overcome it. I believe the reason for that is because it’s medically described as a “disorder.” No one wants to be diagnosed as having a mental disorder because it could lead to a loss of rights — such as the state taking away driving privileges or the right to own a gun.
Visions of getting stuck in a rubber room wearing a straight jacket tend to pop in mind.
The problem is that until we start getting mental health problems perceived as just a health problem and not a disorder, people who need help are going to continue not to seek it.
It’s a tall order, especially for our actively serving military, but it is an issue our military leadership is trying to address.
Once getting help for a mental health issue such as PTSD can be seen as no different than getting a broken toe fixed, the stigma of thought as being “weak” will go away.
And as the military leads the way when it comes to eliminating issues within the ranks that are common problems — think integrating the forces, women in the workplace — the civilian population will follow.
Mental health has truly become a nationwide issue, as we’ve been seeing so much lately in the news with troubled people going on shooting sprees.
We can’t fix it, though, until we’re willing to actually do something about it. Currently, access to care is limited — not enough professionals trained to help those who need it and for civilians, often no health care or money to seek it.
These are some of the problems we need to find solutions for if we want to get anywhere.
It’s time to make issues like PTSD a year-round effort, for all of us.
