Why is it that there is such a disconnect between our soldiers and ourselves? Why does it seem challenging to perceive a commonality?
Our soldiers from the very beginning have been groomed to operate at a certain frequency, with a certain tempo, all while exuding a certain attitude. Although some of us may have been with them from the very beginning, we could never fully grasp their experiences.
The Army is unlike any other occupation, wouldn’t you agree? People may develop ideas and conceptualize thoughts and perceptions about what they believe the Army is and what it stands for. Nonetheless, the Army that we know merely consists of our loved ones. The Army is made up of people, both men and women, of different cultural backgrounds, belief systems, personal preferences and lifestyles. Some are single and others are married. Some of our soldiers consist of small families, others large families and then some are exclusively pet-owned families. Our soldiers vary in ages both young and old.
I find it very interesting how often we find omitting and simply forgetting this simple thought. I was reminded of their sacrifice and their daily sacrifice when watching one of Apple TV’s latest movies with my husband this past weekend. We sat as a family enjoying the cinematic quality of World War II reenacted by the well-known actor Tom Hanks. As we casually began our movie — “Greyhound,” recalling the rich history of our Navy — I was reminded of the force of our Army.
Perhaps it may be that Hollywood cinematics have desensitized our reality, and most importantly that of our armed forces. I will be one of the first to admit myself that I do not take the mission and purpose of my soldier’s very seriously as I think they are simply “playing Army.” Not only has Hollywood influenced our lack of reality, but the accessible social media platforms make it a bit challenging to separate a soldier from their personal life. Would you say that because much of who they are out of uniform being displayed has disregarded their vital role as armed forces in our United States Army?
I challenge that each of us take more personal time getting to know what it is our soldiers are engaged in for the majority of their time. I challenge that we educate ourselves with some form of history, past and experiences so that we may begin understanding. Now, I will be the first to admit that history has never been a favorite subject of mine, not even the slightest. However, I have learned that if I want to understand this complex, reactive, inexpressible dynamic of my soldier and the organization he gives so much of his time, body and mind to; well, then I must begin to understand its operations and levels at which it functions. It has been here at Fort Hood that I have begun to unpack more about who he has become and how I can support him through it.
If I could give an example referencing this profound movie “Greyhound,” I would compare it to a soldier’s occupation in the Army. His occupation is field artillery. He is in the realm of computing, targeting and defending the enemy. In the movie we watched it was the same. I saw Navy seamen collectively working and communicating, all playing their individual roles to be sure they targeted the enemy and defended their own at the same time. Just as they are to fulfill their duty at sea, this is the same for our soldier on land. I could translate our soldier’s leadership, personal role, peers and subordinates to the movie. This made me understand the severity and vitalness of their job, but also the humanity of who they were; who they are.
So, whichever way helps you gain better insight to a soldier’s role, position and calling, pursue it. It helps the family, it helps the home, it helps the soldier, it helps our country and it helps our world.
Lori Ann Palomares is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
