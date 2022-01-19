Earlier this month, we lost another member of the Greatest Generation, one who at the time of his death happened to be the oldest surviving member who served in World War II.
Pvt. 1st Class Lawrence Brooks died Jan. 5 at the age of 112. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1940, served a year, and after Pearl Harbor volunteered to serve again and was assigned to the mostly Black 91st Engineer General Service Regiment, stationed in Australia. The 91st was a unit that built bridges, roads and airstrips for planes. Brooks was assigned as a caretaker to three white officers to cook, drive and take care of their clothes while still being an engineer.
The 91st was the precursor of today’s 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. And in true “First Team” fashion, the unit’s soldiers would not let one of their own go without proper honors.
So on Friday, nearly 20 members of the unit — to include the commanding officer and command sergeant major — hopped in their personal vehicles and drove throughout the night to New Orleans to ensure Brooks received the respect one of their own deserved.
It is something many units do for those they call their own, and if anyone deserves that level of respect, it’s our heroes who served in WWII.
All of our veterans we call our own deserve that respect, and I salute any unit who will go out of its way to ensure the proper honors are rendered for their revered heroes.
Despite serving during a time of segregation, racism and a lack of opportunity for Blacks, until the day he died Brooks wanted to be remembered as a “good soldier.”
After his service, he lived his life based on love and being nice to others.
If you think it’s mind-blowing to live past 100, I think it’s even more awe-inspiring to do it while showing the world what right actually looks like. From everything I have read about Brooks, he set an example we all could follow.
His unit thought so as well, it seems. They dropped everything and paid out of pocket to make sure that Brooks’ fellow troopers were there to give his final farewell.
Stories such as this are ones I love to hear. It shows the doubters out there that when it comes down to it, we soldiers remember where our priorities are — no matter the generation, we do not leave our brothers and sisters behind.
Despite many other units vying for the privilege of providing the honor detail, the 91st BEB would not leave one of their own.
It was a gesture greatly appreciated by Brooks’ family, friends and community.
Kudos to you, engineers. Acts not words!
