The Department of the Navy released an administrative message on Monday detailing the penalties sailors and Marines will face if they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Some of these penalties I can understand, but others seem to, well, go a little overboard.
These actions will apply to those who have requested exemptions for medical or religious reasons as well if the exemptions are denied. Sadly, to date, the Navy has only granted six medical exemptions and a big, fat zero when it comes to religious requests.
According to Navy Admin Message 256/21, the first penalty listed is that any who do not get the vaccine will be discharged with a general under honorable characterization. With such a characterization, those who receive such a discharge could be denied Department of Veteran Affairs benefits such as the G.I. Bill or the ability to pass on their G.I. Bill to their dependents. By extension, that also means they could lose the ability to get a VA home loan and other educational benefits.
That’s not to say they WILL be denied, but as each state runs things differently, it is still a possibility. To me, this is the most draconian penalty, especially for those with perfectly reasonable requests for an exemption they just can’t get authorized. Those lucky enough to get an exemption, however, will get the wonderful opportunity to be reassigned to someplace far from the operational forces so they don’t mess up the mission by getting the vaccinated sick. You would think the vaccinated would be protected from that — that was supposed to be the entire point of a vaccine — so banishing them to some hole in the wall seems a little extreme to me.
Holding up promotions I can understand. If they’re going to be getting out of service, it makes sense. Paying back any unearned special pay or other bonuses I can also understand. Taking away their tuition assistance, effectively cutting them off from bettering themselves through advanced education, or taking them out of any professional development schools they may be currently attending, however, seems more like an invitation to make very bitter veterans.
Especially if they have their G.I. Bill denied them.
I do not see this working out well for the readiness of our forces, especially if the other branches adopt similar penalties. It may only be 5% of the Department of Defense affected, but that still would mean the loss of at least 100,000 troops of the roughly 2 million in the armed forces.
That’s a lot of angry veterans who I doubt would speak highly of military service. It has the potential to severely undermine future recruiting efforts and make retention a lot more difficult.
At a time when our nation’s foes are building their militaries, the last thing we need to do is destroy our own.
