This past weekend has been an emotional roller-coaster ride for pretty much any veteran or active-duty service member who served in Afghanistan or Iraq after Sept. 11, 2001.
For that matter, it pretty much disturbed all of our living combat veterans, especially those who served during the Vietnam War.
In fact, many are comparing the fall of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, and the evacuation of the U.S. embassy to the fall of Saigon, Vietnam, in 1975. The similarities are rather eerie, with photos of the same type of CH-43 Chinook helicopter flying over the embassy to evacuate American personnel and allied local nationals that are nearly identical, despite being more than 45 years apart.
The despair has been palpable.
Too many are asking themselves if their service there was worth the sacrifice — more than 2,400 U.S. military deaths and over 20,600 wounded in action — especially watching the Taliban step right back in to where they were when we kicked them out 20 years ago.
There has also been a lot of anger — anger at how it ended, anger at seeing equipment we gave our Afghan allies in the hands of the enemy, anger at seeing the Afghans who worked hand-in-hand with us left behind to possibly be slaughtered if we can’t get them out in time.
I never served in Afghanistan, myself, but we had similar feelings in Iraq when we fully pulled out in 2012, paving the way for ISIS.
I was in Basra in 2010-2011 to kick off Operation New Dawn, and I know my fellow soldiers felt the same as I did when our translators, cooks and other locals working for us were pretty much told “thanks, but you don’t have a job anymore.”
I was fortunate that some of my fellow soldiers were able to sponsor one of our translators and I was able to sponsor the other. We were able to get them to the states before ISIS had the chance to settle in.
So while I may be no expert on Afghanistan, I do have a bit of perspective.
No matter what the talking heads are saying about the government officials and senior military leaders in charge for the past 20 years, one thing will always remain constant — each of you who served did something that matters.
You served with honor, you did your duty, and because of it, the bad guys were unable to launch an attack on our homeland and the people we love.
Never doubt that your service mattered.
Check up on each other, check often, and remind one another of that as we hold our heads high, knowing that we did our duty despite all the odds.
And do not worry. We will hold accountable those who need to be.
