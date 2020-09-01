It didn’t start with the disappearance of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, although her family wanting to find her is what brought it to the national spotlight. It’s been around for years.
There are multiple social media groups dedicated to them, actively searching for anything to prove their theories: There’s a mass murder on the post that has been there for decades. A cult in Killeen is kidnapping soldiers and sacrificing them to the devil. Toxic leaders are getting rid of soldiers they don’t like through “training accidents.”
The conspiracies abound.
While searching for Guillen, the body of missing Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales was found. During this time, Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans was murdered. Two soldiers, Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas drowned at Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Fort Hood. Texas Army National Guard soldier Sgt. Bradley Moore died during training on Fort Hood. Spc. Cole Aton was killed while attempting to assist at a vehicle accident in Killeen. And the latest, the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Sgt. Elder Fernandes.
Something is going on at Fort Hood! And we haven’t even begun to address the high rates of crime at “The Great Place” yet. Or all the other training accidents, vehicle accidents or suicides which have occurred over the last several years.
It’s become so bad, even the Secretary of the Army is sending a professional, non-Army-related team to the post to look into the command climate and culture on Fort Hood to figure out just what is going on.
Heck, it’s bad enough that many of those who believe in these conspiracies have called for such drastic measures as shutting down Fort Hood altogether.
Enough already.
Fort Hood is simply a microcosm of the rest of the nation. If you think crimes, murders, suicides, vehicle accidents, training accidents and accidental drownings are limited to Fort Hood, then you have been living under a rock somewhere in the desert. These things unfortunately happen all the time.
Just look at the crime rates in large cities like Dallas. While the population of Fort Hood doesn’t even compare, a look at the crime rates by city on FBI.gov shows that per capita, big cities are much more dangerous places to live.
And those cities don’t have the added dangers associated with the training our soldiers do to remain the premier fighting force in the world.
Bad things are going to happen, no matter where you go. We need to recognize that fact for what it is.
If we want to fix Fort Hood, conspiracies won’t help. Accidents will still happen. Bad people will still do bad things. If we want to change things, it will be up to us to ensure we uphold each other to the highest of moral standards.
