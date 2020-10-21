OK, I get it. Politics have taken over everyone’s lives.
I mean, literally, to the point where it affects everything in our lives. It seems that all we do is breathe “Republican” or “Democrat.”
This has above and beyond affected our military and veteran community. Depending on your political belief, we’ve lost something important — our actual love for each other. Where once brothers and sisters had each other’s six, now they only have your six if you are politically aligned with them.
Seriously? Once upon a time, we cared more about making sure we all came home alive than what political party we supported.
Every day I read about units that were once tighter than handcuffs on a cop killer who are breaking apart and self destructing simply because of politics. You’re a Democrat? I hate you! You’re a Republican? I hate you!
How did we come to this? I always believed that if I could trust you to have my back during combat, trust you with my life, then I could trust you with anything. It was something all veterans believed.
Why are we now betraying one another over something as silly as politics?
Yes, this election is contentious. Yes, it is very polarized. But I am seeing veterans wishing other veterans to commit suicide because, gasp, they don’t agree with their politics. This is not only insane, but it is a betrayal of our very oath of enlistment/commission.
We swear, for life, to uphold the Constitution of the United States. That means we fight, and have fought, for the right of every American to hold their own views, whether that be political, religious or otherwise. Once we begin telling our fellow Americans what to think or believe, we have betrayed that oath.
Once we begin hating our fellow veterans for their beliefs, we have not only betrayed our oath, we have betrayed our military family.
We all need to get something through our heads — we are not each other’s enemy. We certainly have enough enemies in this world as it is. I truly don’t care what your politics are, because that just does not matter to me. You and I fought for the right to have our own opinion on everything from politics to how we live our lives, both for each other and for our fellow Americans.
If you find yourself hating someone for their political beliefs, you need to check yourself. You are the problem, and not the person you are hating on. If you are hating on a fellow veteran who you once trusted to keep you alive in combat, then you really need to check yourself.
Politics means nothing when it comes down to it. Those who would give their lives for you, however, mean everything.
Remember that.
