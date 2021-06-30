This Sunday we will celebrate the 245th founding of our great nation. Granted, the festivities on Fort Hood to celebrate will happen Friday instead, but hey — July 4 is on a Sunday this year and a lot of people will still be going to church, probably followed by a cook-out with family and friends.
Interestingly enough, there is actually a significance about celebrating the birth of our nation on July 2. That was the day the actual Declaration of Independence was signed.
According to history.com, the Continental Congress voted in favor of the resolution for independence in a near-unanimous vote on July 2, 1776. Only the New York delegation abstained, but would later vote to pass the resolution.
On that day, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail that July 2 “will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival” and that the celebration should include “Pomp and Parade … Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”
However, the Continental Congress did not formally adopt the Declaration of Independence until July 4, hence the reason it became the day celebrated as America’s birth.
Another little tidbit on history.com is that because Adams believed that July 2 was the correct date to celebrate American independence, he would reportedly turn down invitations to appear at July 4 events in protest.
Adams and Thomas Jefferson, both who would serve as president of the United States, died on July 4, 1826, on the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
Regardless of which should be the correct day, we’ve literally been celebrating our independence since 1777, when Philadelphia held the first commemoration while Congress was preoccupied with the Revolutionary War. That first celebration in Philadelphia was marked by fireworks and the firing of 13 cannons to honor the 13 colonies.
Congress made Independence Day an official federal holiday in 1870. In 1941, it became a paid holiday for all federal employees. Now, most businesses — if they can — elect to give their employees a paid day off to celebrate.
Despite what many may see as deep divisions in the U.S. today, the majority of Americans will continue to do what we do every year: Play the national anthem, salute “Old Glory,” barbecue with our loved ones and pop off some fireworks of our own to say happy birthday to the greatest nation on earth.
For our service members, veterans and their families, it is a day of pride in the nation we swore to protect. It is the catalyst that would lead to the formation of our Constitution, a document we took an oath to support and defend against all enemies.
So happy 245, U.S.A. May you stand proud for many more centuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.