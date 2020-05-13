With the recent celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, officially ending the World War II fight against Nazi Germany, I thought it only fitting to talk about another unsung hero — this one from Texas.
I know how much regular Army loves to talk trash about the National Guard, but I tell you what, those boys who fought in WWII were tough.
Take, for instance, Pfc. Silvestre S. Herrera, Company E, 142nd Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard.
On the day Herrera was drafted for the war, he went to tell his parents. The 27-year-old had three kids, with another on the way, so he felt his wife would need his parents while he was gone. Instead, he learned something shocking that day — Herrera wasn’t an American citizen, and his “father” was actually his uncle.
He had been born in Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico. His parents had died when he was only a year old, so his uncle brought him to El Paso, Texas, to give him a better life. Herrera could not let another go in his place, however.
He and his family had moved to Phoenix, Arizona, but he ended up in the 36th Infantry Division in 1944. By fall of that year, he would be fighting intensely in France while at the same time studying to become a U.S. citizen.
On March 15, 1945, near Mertzwiller, France, his platoon came under heavy enemy fire, forcing his platoon to take cover. Herrera charged the position, ended the attack with a few grenades and took eight prisoners.
Later that same day, his platoon once again came under heavy fire — only this time there was a mine field between them and the enemy. Herrera charged through the mine field to draw the enemy fire from his platoon. A mine exploded and shattered one of his legs below the knee. Undaunted, he struggled up on his good leg and continued until a second mine went off, severing his good leg below the knee.
Bleeding heavily and in intense pain, Herrera continued to provide covering fire until his platoon was able to flank the enemy and capture the position.
Amazingly, Herrera survived his wounds. His citizenship was fast-tracked, and despite all odds, he rolled his wheelchair across the White House lawn on Aug. 23, 1945, where he received the Medal of Honor. Since he was technically still a Mexican citizen when he earned the medal, Mexico later awarded him their version of the Medal of Honor, the “Premier Merito Militar.”
Despite losing both his legs, Herrera lived a full life. He had three more children after returning from the war, and ended up with 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren before his death Nov. 26, 2007.
