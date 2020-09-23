When the COVID-19 pandemic became a virulent fright fest, states slowly began shutting things down to stop the rising numbers of cases and deaths from the virus.
Restaurants closed to indoor dining, with only delivery or pick up allowed. Small businesses were closed. Bars were closed. Only “essential” businesses were allowed to stay open, with plenty of new requirements.
Many of those businesses were large chains, such as grocery and retail stores. Since these were the only places people could go to get the essentials needed to survive, their profits went up exponentially.
For those businesses forced to close, times have been tough. Many will not be able to reopen again, as the owners are now bankrupt. Others have had to let many of their employees go in order to pay the bills.
These shutdowns are even affecting the largest voice for veterans in America — the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The VFW advocates on behalf of veterans, service members and their families on many issues. Congressional legislation, national security, foreign affairs, women veterans and health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs are all issues the VFW advocates for in D.C, state capitols and local communities.
The shutdowns are putting that all in jeopardy, especially right here in Texas. The majority of VFW posts in places like Texas are classified as bars due to making more than 51% of their profits from the sale of alcohol, meaning they are shut down now as well.
Which now means the money they were normally sending to the national VFW is no longer going there, which can definitely harm the national VFW’s ability to advocate on behalf of our military and veteran communities.
Some of these VFW posts may never be able to reopen, such as the ones in Killeen, according to the District 14 commander, Carlo Davis. This is bad for a number of reasons.
For one, we go back to that advocacy. Two, these posts are usually known for providing many charitable services to their communities — services they are no longer able to provide.
Most importantly, however, is these posts for many veterans is a lifeline.
It is a place where they can find the camaraderie they miss after leaving active service. It is where they can get help when they can’t pay their bills, have problems getting care from the VA or even assistance with paperwork to file claims through the VA.
Without that care, some veterans considering suicide may actually do it. The VFW is a place some of those veterans are able to connect with those who care and understand them.
It’s time to reopen those VFW posts. Texas cares for its veterans, so perhaps it is time to show it and stop endangering our veterans and those who help them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.