I was recently reading about some of the challenges the Army is likely to face over the next few years as the Department of Defense budget is expected to either stay stagnant or possibly be reduced. Those challenges come with no small amount of concern.
The problems revolve around modernization, readiness and personnel end-strength/force structure. Roughly a quarter of the Army’s $178 billion budget for fiscal year 2021 goes toward personnel — the rest goes toward training, deployments, equipment maintenance, modernization programs, etc. Now that we’re pulling everyone out of Afghanistan — and sending even more troops over there for protection while we do it — the cost of moving all that equipment and personnel is going to be astronomical.
Our biggest adversaries, China and Russia, are racing to outstrip us when it comes to modernizing their militaries’ combat power. China alone, at least, has a lot more people in its military than we do. Iran and North Korea are continuing their nuclear programs: North Korea to improve its missile delivery system to create more powerful nukes, and Iran to become a nuclear-capable military. Our land-based nuclear arsenal is more than 50 years old.
Modernization, to say the least, is imperative to ensure an overmatch in the event these adversaries decide to test our resolve and capabilities. In order to do that, it will dig deeply into the remaining budget. However, if we don’t, a movie scenario such as “Red Dawn” becomes less a fictional plot line and more a real-life possibility.
The problem is, in order to modernize, some things are going to suffer. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville suggested recently at a Global Force Next conference that training may have to change to save funds.
That would mean small-unit training, but nixing higher level training that is more expensive, such as the recent Warfighter exercise on post between III Corps, Fort Hood units and our French and U.K. allies. Or the exercises in Europe with our NATO allies. While the soldiers at the small-unit level will maintain their training, it’s useless if company-level commands don’t know how to coordinate at the battalion and higher levels. And without experience working with our allies, a lack of proper communication could be disastrous in the event of an actual conflict.
Another way of saving money suggested was to put off vehicle maintenance for a few years.
As worn as our vehicles are after 20 years of war, that’s a bad idea. Just ask the family members of soldiers killed the past few years in preventable accidents because vehicles weren’t maintained.
Perhaps we should be concerning ourselves with what would happen if our adversaries end up with bigger armies and better equipment. We really don’t want to be the “near-peer” in a conflict.
