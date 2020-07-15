The last few months have been pretty strange, if you ask me.
Somehow, everything has become offensive. Foods I grew up on are now racist, even if the brand has been around for more than a century. Companies are targeted for their political beliefs and which political party they donate to.
Police are being murdered at the same time there are calls to defund all police departments. Violent crime is skyrocketing, prisons are letting out criminals due to the virus and business owners are going to jail for opening up their businesses.
If you wear a face mask during the coronavirus, you are somehow bowing to the will of big government. If you don’t wear a face mask, you’re selfish and want grandma to get COVID-19 and die.
And since the disappearance and murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, hundreds of thousands of people are now calling to have Fort Hood shut down and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment disbanded.
Honestly, it feels like people have lost their collective minds. With everything going on in our country today, you would think there were plenty of other things to worry about.
Last week, the League of United Latin Americans Citizens (LULAC) met with congressional leaders and the secretary of the Army to discuss, among other things, the disbanding of the “Brave Rifles.” Apparently, this will somehow stop cases of sexual harassment in the Army and put an end to possible future murders of soldiers stationed at Fort Hood.
I’m still scratching my head on this one. Weeding out sexual harassment and assaults is a laudable goal, but I don’t see how disbanding an entire regiment is going to accomplish that.
Is there a problem at Fort Hood when it comes to sexual harassment and assaults? Probably. How prevalent we don’t know yet, but an independent, non-military team from the Department of Defense is on its way to find out. Will there be other murders of soldiers in the future? Unfortunately, most likely.
These problems, however, are not exclusive to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment or Fort Hood. These issues plague all units at every military installation in the U.S. armed forces. Pretty much every female veteran I know, from all branches, has been the recipient of a sexual harassment or assault. Quite a few male veterans have been victims as well.
It’s horrible, but these problems are not confined to the military. If you think sexual harassment, assaults and murders don’t happen in civilian society, you actually may have lost your mind.
Enough already. Calling for shutting down military installations and disbanding units may sound like a righteous thing to do, but it’s not going to change anything. Only changing people’s hearts and minds will be able to do that.
David A. Bryant is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
