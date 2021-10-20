The United States lost a national treasure on Monday with the death of former Secretary of State retired Gen. Colin Powell.
Powell died at the age of 84 due to complications caused by COVID-19. Although he had been fully vaccinated, his underlying health issues kept the vaccine from being effective enough to save him.
I never had the opportunity to meet the man, although after hearing tales from those who personally knew him, I wish I had. I had always highly respected him, however — he served President Ronald Reagan as a national security advisor, Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and President George W. Bush as secretary of state.
Despite being the first Black man to accomplish these things, skin color never entered Powell’s mind from what I understand. He never cared if he was the “first” to do anything, because in his mind the only color he saw was Army “green.”
Powell attained all of his many accomplishments through sheer ability. His intelligence and leadership skills led him all the way becoming fourth in line for the presidency, with many Americans wanting him to run for the highest position in the nation. Heck, I was one of those who would happily have voted for him as president if he had run.
Unfortunately he didn’t, with most believing it was at his wife’s behest. I can’t really blame her, though — after nearly 50 years serving his country, it was probably long overdue for some quality family time.
When listening to those stories about him by those who knew him, I could hear the love, respect and reverence for the man in their voices. His care and love of the troops was obvious, as was his love for our nation. And the troops loved him — they must have if they would break out into cheers for him when meeting him.
I have not heard a single bad thing about Powell. All those I spoke with had story upon story of his kindness, wit, humor, intelligence and leadership. With every story, I more and more regretted not having the chance to have met him in person.
Powell also showed that the color of your skin has nothing to do with your ability to attain your dreams. He was born in New York City to Jamaican immigrants and educated in the NYC public school system. That didn’t stop him from becoming the first Black man to be the face of the United States for the rest of the world.
He was, and will continue to be, a role model all Americans could look up to.
It is a sad time for our nation when we lose a man of Powell’s caliber. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.
Rest in peace.
David A. BRYANT is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
