It’s difficult to believe that it has now been 21 years since that terrible day when terrorists attacked our nation, killing almost 3,000 of our people. Since Sept. 11, 2001, an entire generation has grown up either not having born witness to the horrors of that day or were too young to remember it.
Anyone over the age of 30 can still recall exactly where they were and what they were doing as we watched the planes going into the World Trade Center towers and into the Pentagon. Even someone like me, whose CRS (can’t remember, er, squat) seems to get worse every five minutes, the images are burned into our memory.
But as more and more of our youth start growing up, especially those born after we ended a 20-year war, 9/11 will become mostly just a sad tale in their history books and a few questions on a test.
Fortunately, our local school districts are really good about putting together age-appropriate activities to ensure they grow up knowing the importance of what we now call Patriot Day. It reminds us that we, as a nation, must always remain vigilant against those who wish to destroy us.
The problem is, unless you’re in a community around a military installation and understand the consequences of events like 9/11, more and more of our youth will grow up not fully comprehending the dangers of complacency against villainy.
That makes it important for us to ensure that doesn’t happen. The War on Terror may be over, but that does not mean there are no longer any terrorists out there scheming to pull off another major attack.
And it’s not just terrorists we need to worry about. Communist and socialist societies such as China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela, along with theological nations such as Iran, would be more than happy to pull off an attack on U.S. soil, especially if they can make it look like they were not responsible.
It was forgetting about all the people out there who hate our nation because we stand for ideals such as freedom and equality that allowed 9/11 to happen. If we don’t ensure our successive generations fully know the consequences of forgetting that day, it will set us up to happen again.
We already have two days dedicated to remember what happens when we are not vigilant — Pearl Harbor Day and Patriot Day — we don’t need to add another. Dec. 7, 1941, the “day that will live in infamy,” should have taught us what happens when we become complacent, which is why it is more important than ever that Sept. 11, 2001, not become just another question on a pop quiz.
The 2,996 civilians who lost their lives that day deserve no less than for us to make sure our children don’t have to make the same sacrifices they did in the future.
DAVID A. BRYANT is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
