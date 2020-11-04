I am in awe of our older veterans. I like to think I am a badass, but despite everything I have done, one look at the veterans who fought in World War II simply makes me feel inadequate.
I read about the situations our veterans went through in Korea — the Chosin Reservoir comes to mind. Then there is the hell our veterans went through in Vietnam.
I was in basic training during Desert Storm/Desert Shield, so that is yet another conflict I cannot comment on other than from what I have read or watched on TV. Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom I can talk about, but those who came before me leave me in awe.
Was Iraq bad? Yes.
Djibouti, not so bad. More boring than anything.
But Tarawa? Okinawa? D-Day, the Chosin Reservoir, the Ia Drang Valley ... The men who fought these battles are my heroes.
I do not, nor will I ever, consider myself a hero. I served, did my job and that is it.
But those who fought in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Kuwait, I have a serious case of hero worship. Heck, I have a serious case of hero worship for those who went through hell in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Many of them are damaged, mentally and physically. Unfortunately, too many of them have taken their own lives because they could not live with the memories.
It breaks my heart every time I hear of one of these heroes taking their own life.
Veterans Day is coming next week. It is the one day of the year where all Americans decide to honor those who have served.
To me, every day should be Veterans Day. Every single man and woman who has signed that blank check for up to and including their life should be honored every day, because they are the very few who protect this nation. They are less than 3% of the population, yet they are the ones who ensure our Constitutional rights are protected.
They have been through hell for us. Many are still living in hell, reliving memories from decades ago that will never leave them. But if it were not for them, we would not still be living in a free nation.
On this Veterans Day, we not only need to recognize our veterans, but truly honor them.
The men and women who signed that blank check for this nation are truly the best of us.
Without them, we would no longer be a nation — we would be a puppet of foreign countries.
They are the reason we are a free nation.
They are the reason we can exercise our Constitutional rights.
Let us remember that, and give them the honor they deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.