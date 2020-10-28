It’s finally here. After 10 months of a year that has felt more like half a decade, Election Day is a mere six days away.
Early voting has been going on for the last few weeks and will end on Friday. According to the most recent npr.org numbers as I write this, more than 66 million Americans have voted so far, either through in person early voting or by mail-in ballots. The Texas secretary of state website says nearly 8 million Texans have also already voted.
I’m terrible at math, but that’s about half of the eligible voters in the nation, and more than half of registered voters. Those numbers blow away how many voted early in the 2016 election, but when you consider how truly contentious this election is, it is not surprising.
This year is looking to have record numbers of Americans coming out to vote, including many who have never voted before in their lives. Those numbers should include our veterans and service members.
In the almost 23 years I served, I never really got into politics. I was usually far away from my home of record, and I was usually too busy to pay much attention to who was running for what or what their positions were on various topics of interest. It wasn’t until after I retired that I started paying attention and began to vote, and now I completely regret not starting earlier.
For many years, the importance of voting was never really pushed by the chain of command. A voting officer would come in once before every election, give a little speech and the mandatory training box would be checked. Everyone moved on to the next training. After Sept. 11, 2001, too many were more worried about coming home alive to even care.
This election year will hopefully open the eyes of junior leaders on just how important it is to vote and start teaching their troops not only how to vote, but how to find out who they want to vote for.
Units are being torn apart due to political differences within the ranks.
Veterans who once fought together and had each other’s six are becoming bitter enemies. And sadly, most of those at all points along the political spectrum haven’t even researched the policies of those they plan to vote for.
If they would do that, it would be a lot easier to actually talk about specific issues without the bitterness we are seeing now in the nation and within our ranks.
Just because the person you plan to vote for is saying the things you want to hear doesn’t mean it is what you’re going to get. You might even change your mind and look more seriously at the other candidates.
Most importantly, go vote. If you don’t, you can’t complain about what you get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.