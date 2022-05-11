I was reading a story recently about a day I remember very well. It was the story of a soldier who survived the shooting on Fort Hood on April 2, 2014, when a soldier randomly shot 18 other soldiers, killing three before killing himself.
My unit wasn’t very far from where the shootings happened. I was about a month away from beginning my retirement leave, so getting locked down to shelter in place was a little nerve-wracking. It would also turn out to be the last day I spoke to my father before he died.
But the story I read was about a soldier who was a little more up close and personal, shot in such a way he probably shouldn’t have survived.
It changed his life, strengthened his faith in God and now leads him to spread his message of hope.
John Arroyo, a retired captain, was a second lieutenant that day. A former enlisted man who spent 15 years as a Green Beret before becoming an officer, he was no stranger to the sound of gunfire. Being in the cantonment area of a secure base, however, he did not think much about it because the area he was in should have been safe.
That’s when the shooter, Spc. Ivan Lopez, pulled up in front of Arroyo and shot him, the bullet tearing through his neck and burying itself in his shoulder.
The round went through his jugular vein, causing massive bleeding. Being alone in a parking lot, by rights Arroyo says he should have died.
But he heard a voice, telling him to “get up or your wife is going to die.” Instead of getting up, he began wondering how long he had left to live, so the voice, more sternly, once again told him to get up or his wife was going to die.
Wondering why the voice would tell him it was his wife who was going to die instead of him, Arroyo later realized that if he died, it might be too much for his wife to take. Within the past two years, her mother, father and brother had all died, so losing her husband might fully crush her.
To this day, Arroyo says he believes it was God telling him to get up, to save not only his life, but his wife’s.
After the shooter ended up killing himself, soldiers found Arroyo and immediately took him to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. It was touch-and-go, but they were eventually able to stabilize him and get him to Scott & White in Temple.
Now Arroyo travels as a guest speaker, telling his story and spreading a message of hope. It was a day that strengthened his faith in God and led him to ministry.
I could never presume to know what it is like to have undergone such an ordeal, but one thing is clear to me: Stories such as this soldier’s give me hope.
