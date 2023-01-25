KILLEEN — When Anna Larson married a U.S. Army National Guard soldier, she referred to his monthly and annual duty rotations as “camping” trips, but when he went active duty two years later and she became a full-time military spouse, life began to change dramatically.
“At that point, I had no clue what military life looked like — I had no idea,” the 49-year-old Killeen resident said. “National Guard was very different. I mean, he would go and do his camping — that’s exactly what I called it — but I didn’t understand at all what it meant to be part of an active duty military family.”
Larson grew up in the Portland, Ore., area and completed high school there in 1992. She went on to graduate from Brigham Young University in Utah with a degree in English and a minor in gerontology. Her plan at that point was to go into a career in public health administration.
Raised in the Mormon faith, she followed college with an overseas trip as a church missionary. She picks up the story from there:
“It’s one of my favorite stories,” she said, laughing. “So I graduated from college and then I spent a couple of years in Italy, where I served an 18-month mission with the church. Spent most of my time in southern Switzerland, actually, and it was mostly teaching English and just hanging out with church members and whatnot. Then when I got back from there, it was, ‘Hmm, what do I do? What am I going to do with my life?’
“I decided I wanted to move to the Washington, D.C., area, and so I went and got the book, ‘Cool Careers for Dummies’ — this was the late ‘90s — and in that book, it suggested setting up informational interviews with people who have the (kind of) job you wanted. As part of that process, you hand them your resume. Kind of, like, to get an ‘in’ to a field you might be interested in, but have very little experience in it.
“So that’s what I did, and I landed my first job by doing a ‘Cool Careers for Dummies’ interview.
“I moved to D.C. in ’99 and worked at the American Council of Engineering Companies until 2003. I ran their senior executive leadership program, which was an internal peer review between leaders, of how their businesses were going. It was all for engineering companies.
“Then, I wanted to leave D.C. and go back to Portland, and it was during that time frame that my husband and I met online, in a writing forum. A group for writers. This was in the early 2000s. He was a writer and I was a writer, and he commented on something I had written — kind of a peer review kind of thing — and we connected over the fact that we were from the same hometown. He grew up in Beaverton and I grew up in the west hills of Portland, and those are neighboring metro areas.
“He had enlisted (in the Army) in 1990 but had taken a break in service — got out in ’98 — and joined the National Guard in the early 2000s, then was activated back into active duty service in 2006.
“I had resigned from my position with ACEC and was moving back to Portland, and he was there, so we met in person in 2003. He picked me up from the airport and we went to Multnomah Falls. It was nice … a good first meeting. We started dating and were married three years later.”
It was Feb. 18, 2006, to be exact, when Anna married John Larson, who went back on active duty in 2008. Now, it was time for the couple to pack their bags for an assignment at Fort Huachuca, Ariz.
“That was a very lonely time for me,” Anna said. “I went from a family environment, with all my friends I’d grown up with and family that lived close by to almost complete isolation. That was a huge change. I didn’t make any friends. There was no group that I was able to become familiar with, so because of that, I think I started out active duty military life, not only as an older spouse, but also not having any clue what I was in for.
“One of the biggest things was, for our very first move to Fort Huachuca, I was six months’ pregnant, with our daughter. So moving and trying to establish health care, at six months pregnant, in a completely new place where I knew nobody, in a small town where Huachuca is, was really difficult.
“It was a high-risk pregnancy and I was supposed to be on bed rest, so there was a lot of just … I was alone all of the time.
“I was very fortunate that the company I worked for at that time allowed me to work remotely, and so I maintained a professional job, which was kind of my lifeline to other people, at that point. With that, I would say I handled it as best as I could, in a sense, because I didn’t know what it was supposed to be like, so I just thought, ‘This is abnormal, as opposed to, this is the norm.’ And I just figured it was only for a few months until my daughter was born, and then everything would be just fine.”
After eight months at Huachuca, the Larson’s next move was to Germany. This could have also proved a difficult time, as it sometimes is for relatively new military spouses, but for Anna, it was a welcome adventure.
“I was really excited,” she said. “I love to travel. I have an adventurous spirit, so I was excited to go to the next place. I was, like, it’s going to be way better in Germany.”
And so it was.
After Germany, they came back to Fort Campbell, Ky., then up to Fort Belvoir, Va., then an assignment with the U.S. Embassy in Uganda, Africa, then back to the States and Fort Hood, where John retired in 2021 as a chief warrant officer 3 after 23 years’ service.
While they were in Uganda, Anna worked for the U.S. Department of State and traveled all over the country working with community organizations that supported people “infected or affected by” HIV and AIDS.
“I had an amazing job, where I would travel to very remote parts of the country and meet these grassroots organizations that the United States had provided grant funding to,” she said. “Saw what they were doing and documented their successes. It was awesome.
“There were only a few times that I would say were scary. Uganda is an English-speaking country within the big city, but once you leave the big (capital) city of Kampala, that’s not necessarily the case. Some of the locations we were in were … less than ideal, as far as First World comforts go. There were nervous times when we were lost. There’s no road signs; no GPS. You’re on dirt roads in the middle of nowhere, and you’re just hoping you’re on the right one.
“But I was only allowed to travel with Embassy personnel, with Embassy drivers, in an Embassy vehicle. So they were in charge of my safety, and I always felt very welcomed by the people.”
Now, Anna owns her own digital marketing business and also does copywriting for another venture with a military spouse friend, Selena Conmackie, who is a web designer. The two met a few years ago after Anna moved to central Texas, found out they had similar interests and backgrounds, and decided to go into business together.
“I was still working (for someone else) when we moved here to Fort Hood,” Anna said. “I had kind of an interesting military spouse career path. I worked the entire time my husband was active duty, and I was very fortunate to have found a company that allowed me to work remotely. So when I would PCS to a location that would not allow me to have a job, they put me on an extended leave of absence. Then, they would restart my contract when I moved back into a location I could work from.
“So I did that for almost 16 years, which meant I always had a job when I would come back to the United States. When we left for Africa, I decided that when I came back, I was going to do something different. So when I met Selena, she said, ‘With your professional marketing skills, you should really do it digitally.’ I hemmed and hawed, and she said, ‘Let’s just do one project together and see what you think.’
“So we did one project together, for a local non-profit here — Pink Warrior Angels of Texas — and we did some pro bono digital marketing for them. We discovered that we got along very well as business colleagues, and that my skill set strength and her skill set strength complimented each other very well. That one pro bono project led to us working together ever since. We each have our own separate business, where we do digital marketing and marketing strategies for different companies, and then together, she and I create websites.
“I am very heavily invested in supporting transitioning and retiring military families. I do twice-monthly live streams (and) we talk about all the things that happen when you transition or retire out. How to prepare for it. I have one coming up on tax implications when you retire. It really covers all the different scope of that. The best way to connect with me for the work I’m doing in that arena is my LinkedIn profile, www.linkedin.com/in/annadlarson.
“Selena and I are also heavily invested in supporting military spouse entrepreneurs. We work very closely with the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs, which is doing amazing things to help provide military spouses with career options.
Anna’s website is nomadabout.com, and she and Selena are at annaandselena.com.
Although it was not something she ever envisioned doing, Anna lived the military lifestyle for roughly 15 years, from 2006 to 2021. It was difficult at first, but grew into something she says she truly loved.
“It’s part of my identity, and made me into who and what I am,” the mother of five and grandmother of one said. “First of all, I discovered how strong and resilient I am, in terms of changes and hard times, and less than ideal circumstances. That would be one thing.
“If there was one thing I loved about active-duty military life, it was the opportunity to go different places and explore new locations. It didn’t matter to me if they were stateside or OCONUS (Outside Continental United States). That was something I really looked forward to. PCS moves are hard and difficult, but I was always excited to see a new place. My naturally adventurous spirit just grew with the opportunities the military gave us to explore the world. I feel very fortunate about that, and it has helped me build that same desire for exploration and travel in my children.
“I homeschooled my kids. Mostly because our PCS schedule was between November and January, so because we always CONUSed (Continental United States) to OCONUS, and then back to CONUS and back to OCONUS, we never had a three-day drive to our new home. It was weeks in transit, waiting for furniture and whatnot, so my kids weren’t able to start school again quickly with any of our moves. So homeschooling became a better option for us. They loved it and we loved it. It allowed us to have even more exploration and adventure.”
As they look ahead, the Larson family has two big trips planned to add to their record of travels and adventures. Anna says her bucket list is pretty extensive, but these upcoming journeys will go a long way toward filling the scrapbook.
“We have two places that we’re looking at,” she said. “Scandinavia is one. My heritage is Norwegian; my husband’s is Swedish. So we would really like to experience that. And all of our kids want to go to Japan. Those two are the two we’re looking at the next couple of years.
“Honestly, my bucket list for locations is pretty much the entire world. But seeing the Northern Lights and experiencing Scandinavia is high on the list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.