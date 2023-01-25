KILLEEN — When Anna Larson married a U.S. Army National Guard soldier, she referred to his monthly and annual duty rotations as “camping” trips, but when he went active duty two years later and she became a full-time military spouse, life began to change dramatically.

“At that point, I had no clue what military life looked like — I had no idea,” the 49-year-old Killeen resident said. “National Guard was very different. I mean, he would go and do his camping — that’s exactly what I called it — but I didn’t understand at all what it meant to be part of an active duty military family.”

