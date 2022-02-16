One civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army is out and two are in as two local men were appointed recently to succeed Jean Shine as the Central Texas area aide.
Shine said she is confident of her successors and their ability to lead the charge.
“I really feel that he is very, very qualified and very, very knowledgeable. He brings so much to the table being past military,” Shine said of retired Maj. Gen. Kendall Cox, a former deputy commander of Fort Hood..
Since his retirement, Cox has become a member of the Rotary Club of Killeen-Heights; the executive committee of the Association of the United States Army Texas chapter; the board of directors of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce; and Our Community Salutes.
“I think it’s just going to be an easy transition for him,” Shine said.
Joining Cox in the area as an aide is Killeen resident and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Fuentes.
“I think he is going to be a great partner with Gen. Cox,” Shine said. “He retired as command sergeant major, very enthusiastic, has been here as a soldier here for a long time so he knows the soldier issues well.”
Shine stepped down from the position due to her tenure.
“A CASA is appointed for two years for a maximum of 10 years, but they can be renewed every two years,” Shine said, adding that she had been serving as a civilian aide for 13 years. “... They kept renewing me past 10 years — the limit is 10 — but they asked me to continue to serve a little longer.”
Shine said she made a nomination for Cox to be her replacement.
As a civilian aide, Cox and Fuentes will likely correspond with Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth on a regular basis each week and meet with her in person a couple times a year.
Civilian aides promote good relations between the Army and the public, advise the secretary about regional issues, support the total Army workforce, and assist with recruiting and helping our soldiers as they transition out of the military.
Each state, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories have one or more civilian aides appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities for which they serve, Army officials said in a news release Tuesday.
According to Heather Hagan, public affairs specialist for the Army, there are a total of 10 civilian aides in Texas and there are no plans to appoint any more at the moment.
“I’d like to thank Secretary Wormuth for this vote of confidence,” Fuentes said. “As a recently retired soldier and a member of the central Texas community for over 20 years, I am aware of the complex issues and challenges our service members and their families encounter within the community.”
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Fuentes’ family moved to Puerto Rico when he was 10 years old. Shortly after graduating high school, Fuentes enlisted in the Army and served for over 30 years, earning the highest enlisted rank as a command sergeant major. He is a senior operations manager and military veteran with proven experience in training and development, the Army’s news release said.
“My passion has always been leading and mentoring soldiers, and this appointment will allow me to continue to serve this great nation and improve community relations within the greater Fort Hood area,” Fuentes said.
Cox is a retired Army major general who served for 36 years and has held leadership positions at all levels of command. “I am honored and humbled to be selected by Secretary Wormuth to serve as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Central Texas,” Cox said. “I have been blessed to be a part of the Army my entire life, and this gives me a chance to continue to serve the Army, soldiers, their families and the great Central Texas community.”
Cox reiterated that he is looking forward to assisting Army Recruiting Command and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs while supporting the priorities of Wormuth and the Army.
“Fort Hood, ‘The Great Place,’ is one of the Army’s preeminent installations, and as a CASA I look forward to supporting the leadership and soldiers stationed there in any capacity,” Cox said.
