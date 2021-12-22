A partnership between the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division and Compost Facility here, along with Dominion Energy, Pike Electric and Fort Hood Family Housing revitalized and cultivated a green space named the Comanche Community Garden over the course of several months.
“This garden will provide a space for soldiers, their families and neighbors to come together and share in the physical and mental health benefits of planting and growing fruits or vegetables,” Jackelyn Ferrer, sustainability program manager, DPW, said.
Ferrer envisioned an all-abilities green space to provide inclusive opportunities for military family members of all ages and abilities.
“It’s important to make sure that everything we do in family housing and on post is all inclusive … that everyone can share, appreciate and contribute to sustainability, environmental responsibility and stewardship,” Chris Albus, project director of Fort Hood Family Housing, said.
The Comanche Community Garden was rebuilt with wider pathways to accommodate a wheelchair or walker, resurfaced with crushed granite, constructed with taller garden beds, the irrigation system was updated and a mural was painted with monarchs.
“Our team spent countless hours prepping the site, contributing 15 yards of compost and mulch, and providing valuable on-site coordination with our partners throughout the revitalization effort,” Jesse Yarbrough, Whitetail Environmental, LLC. composter for DPW, said.
Partners from Dominion Energy and Pike Electric also donated their time, resources and skills to help transform the garden.
“We do our best to support the ‘People First’ initiative. Whether it is a Dominion employee, soldier or family, putting the people first is one of our mainstays as a good company and representative on the installation,” Kevin Mann, Fort Hood manager of privatization, Dominion Energy, said. “This is a great opportunity for families to get outdoors and enjoy the serenity that was built by our team.”
“It’s important to stay engaged with the community,” Josh Boyes, local supervisor, Dominion Energy, added. “It’s great knowing children can learn skills that can last them a lifetime and a point in pride that they can come out, plant, raise and harvest fresh vegetables themselves.”
Albus and FHFH recognized the garden revitalization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Comanche Community Garden, Dec. 10.
“It is truly a ‘team of teams’ here that is responsible for opening this up. Dominion, Pike and DPW, we appreciate what you have done,” Albus said. “The spirit of volunteerism is important for all of us to embrace … I can’t thank you enough for what you guys do in stepping up and helping to make this a community event.”
Albus explained that FHFH is planning to start a garden club in February. Residents interested in participating can join the club by contacting their community manager to sign up.
“This community garden is a great way to bring people together, creating a sense of community, as well as taking care of the environment and showing an interest and support of sustainability,” he said.
For more information about the community garden and updates, like and follow www.Facebook.com/FortHoodFH.
