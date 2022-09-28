AUSTIN — “Our soldiers, with our systems, must get accustomed to being constantly modernized,” said Lt. Gen. Thomas H. Todd III, deputy commanding general for acquisition and systems and chief innovation officer at U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC).

Todd spoke about the importance of persistent modernization — which is intentionally designed to take place “now and often” — to a full audience of defense industry experts and innovators Sept. 21 as part of the 2022 NDIA Future Force Capabilities Conference and Exhibition in Austin.

