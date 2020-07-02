A petition has started online to push the federal government to shut down Fort Hood, and it has gained traction quickly.
The petition comes because of how Fort Hood handled the Vanessa Guillen case. The petition was started Wednesday morning and had over 264,000 signatures by 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Guillen is a 20-year-old Specialist who was serving on Fort Hood before she went missing. Fort Hood officials said she was promoted to Specialist due to time in service, effective July 1.
She was last seen on April 22. Partial human remains that are believed to be Guillen were found near the Leon River in Bell County’s Little-River area on Tuesday.
Before she went missing, she told family that she was being sexually harassed at work by her superior.
Fort Hood is investigating the allegations but the family of Guillen is demanding a congressional investigation into the case.
One suspect in the Guillen case was a Fort Hood soldier that killed himself early Wednesday morning as authorities tried to make contact with him in Killeen. Another suspect, a civilian who is an estranged former Fort Hood soldier’s wife, is in custody.
On Wednesday, during a press conference with the family of Guillen in Washington D.C., Lupe Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s sister, called for Fort Hood to be shut down.
““I want Fort Hood Army base to be shut down and for them to investigate every single one of them,” Lupe Guillen said.
The petition can be seen at https://www.change.org/p/president-donald-trump-or-congress-to-close-down-the-military-base-fort-hood.
Jessica Mendez started the petition.
These people don't seem to understand the Army CID has procedures to follow. You don't investigate a murder/abduction case by constantly announcing your ideas and leads in the press.
Real life is not an episode of Blue Bloods where Danny Reagan solves every case in less than an hour.
Shut down Fort Hood? The largest Army base in the US with more than 50,000 soldiers? OMG, that gave me a good laugh this morning!! These people don't have a clue what they are whining about. Abductions, murders, rape and a hundred other crimes occur in the civilian population at a far far higher rate than on ANY military base. Can you imaging if Fort Hood actually were shut down? Killeen would become a ghost town overnight. Literally. Then gradually, the abandoned homes would be taken over by drug gangs and people wanting a free ride. They could get 1 million signatures on their petition, but Fort Hood will not be shut down!!!
