FORT RILEY, Kan. — Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, the commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, visited the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley on March 8, 2023, to tour the installation and observe the division’s Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) qualifications.

Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, welcomed Bernabe for his first visit to Fort Riley as the III Armored Corps commanding general.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.