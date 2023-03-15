Plastics.jpg

Kahiel Llewellyn-White, a junior at the Pathways Academic Campus in Killeen, along with his peers prepare plastic bags to be cut into strips to create plarn, Feb. 24. 

 Christine Luciano, Fort Hood DPW Environmental

KILLEEN — Balls of plarn, made up of plastic bags from Wal-Mart, Target, H-E-B and other area stores here, are unraveled, looped into one stitch after another and crocheted into rows of plastic to create a three-by-six-foot mat.

Although a plastic bag might be used for only a few minutes, the Mad Matters group from nearby Gatesville are repurposing thousands of plastic bags while providing comfort for those experiencing homelessness.

