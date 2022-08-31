FORT BRAGG, North Carolina — Airborne equipment testers here are working with aerospace engineers on modifying airdrop rigging techniques because of structural and mechanical changes made by the manufacturer of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

“Testing centered around determining if production representative mode (PRM) ISVs could tolerate the forces experienced during low velocity airdrop operations (LVAD),” said Lt. Col. Derek Johnson, chief of Test Division at the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate (ABNSOTD).

