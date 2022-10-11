It is usually one of three stages that we find ourselves in. We are either walking into something, walking out of something or waiting for something.
The interesting thing is that regardless of the three stages, the one that trumps all three is the waiting. It trumps because it is the one that holds the longest duration.
The walking into requires much waiting leading up to it, and the walking out has had its long duration of build up before exiting.
We can take notice of this very thing on graphs as it tells this same truth as the progression climbs and then declines. The highest point usually never lasts very long. Yet, we want this to be true for our reality. How do we manage in the waiting? Are we more focused on the end product and feeling of satisfaction, or are we embracing the process? It may be beneficial to consider three things: Productivity, patience and process.
Although seemingly daunting it is as though we have a hard time with productivity in the waiting. When in reality production doesn’t mean doing more things, but rather creating efficient systems to prepare while in the waiting.
We can productively organize our thoughts so that we are fully equipped and ready for the thing we are waiting to walk into.
We tend to get overly distracted by the anticipation that when the arrival of our destination is in front of us, we are unsure of what to do. Utilizing that time as ways to simplify rather than overcomplicate could be in our best interest.
Patience is one of the more challenging ones many of us have a difficult time sitting in.
We simply want to force things that simply need the slow process for development.
We have to allow all the moving pieces to play their part, and then sit back and wait as we’ve done ours.
Plants and nature teach us much about this cycle. The natural cycle and order of plants, animals and vegetation of our earth proves to us the repercussions of forcing things. Although this is necessary in particular circumstances, it is not true for all things. Therefore patience on our part would provide results of great quality.
Then there is the process we all tend to resist and nearly want to rush through ourselves.
As it is with the patience of other factors, we must be patient with the process. The process provides key opportunities and elements that would otherwise not.
Although depending on the severity and complexity of what we are waiting on, it can be exhausting, unclear and even times unfair. We can find ourselves drifting in thoughts, doubting and wanting to take a hold of the steering wheel once again. We just want things to accelerate and form into its final product.
It isn’t always easy or even as simple as it sounds. There is so much unfairness and wrong doing in the world that the most unimaginable things shouldn’t even have a seat at our table. However, we can find that unannounced and uninvited guests show up and then we are faced with the unexpected.
This brings us to our final “P” word — perspective. What about the point of view of each situation we are walking into, out of or waiting in can we shift? Our perspective is what will be the key ingredient to the entire formula of the waiting, the in between.
So, it’ll take staying productive with our thoughts, time and tasks. It will require steady and unwavering patience to endure, and lastly it will be a process we must embrace.
The perspective will tie it all together, helping aid in the agony of waiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.