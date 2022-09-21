KILLEEN – Puerto Rico native Gustavo Hernandez remembers waking up on the ground in Iraq with buddies slapping him across the face after an explosion blew him over the top of a U.S. Army Humvee.
“I said, (expletive) they hit me. I was (expletive) pissed,” the former Fort Hood staff sergeant and medic better known as Tavo said, earlier this month.
“I got hit with an RPG (rocket propelled grenade explosion). We were doing route clearance, looking for IEDs (improvised explosive devices) in the roads. I didn’t feel any pain. When you get hit like that, the adrenaline kicks in. I was running up and down doing my job after that.
“Later on is when I started to feel all the pain.”
Hernandez, who lives now in Killeen, was born and raised in Carolina, on the northeast coast of Puerto Rico, a little east of San Juan. He lived there 24 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in natural science and chemistry. Unable to find a job after graduation, he joined the National Guard in 1996 and served two years before deciding to go active-duty Army to support his wife and new baby.
His initial training (basic and artillery fire control) was at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Fort Still, Okla., and his first duty station was at Fort Hood, where he was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division in 1998 and from there, deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina for about eight months.
“En route back to the States, we were diverted to Belgrade (Serbia) because the war in Kosovo started,” Hernandez said. “Then we got called back to the States and went to NTC (National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.) in ’99.
“I said, ‘You know, this is not what I want – being in artillery – because I had studied medicine … pre-med basically. So I reclassed to combat medic and in December, I started the class in San Antonio. In the company I was in, I was the only one to make sergeant for two jobs at the same time. I made sergeant for artillery, and I made sergeant for medic.
“That’s when they sent me to the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, in 2001. From there, I was reassigned to another infantry unit that was ready to go to Kosovo, so I went to Kosovo in May 2001. That’s where I stayed until November.
“Then, we were back at (Fort) Campbell until we started moving again because the war in Iraq was coming. By February – St. Valentine’s Day – my unit deployed to Iraq, but I stayed because I got orders to Germany.
“By Mother’s Day 2003, we were in Baghdad. We were part of the second wave of the invasion.”
Hernandez spent 18 months in Iraq and saw plenty of what he calls “heavy fighting,” including the second Battle of Fallujah in 2004 and also the battle of Karbala. He was in constant pain after getting hit early on with that explosive concussion wave but finished the tour with his unit.
“I was in pain all the time, but my unit took care of me,” Tavo said. “I had back, neck and shoulder injuries, but as an NCO (noncommissioned officer), you don’t want to leave your soldiers behind.”
Hernandez returned to Germany in August-September 2004 and started physical therapy, then found out he had a “spinal separation” in his lower back that would eventually require surgery. His unit was sent to Iraq again in 2006, but he only lasted two months before the Army sent him back to Fort Hood, where he was medically discharged in 2010, but not before he was able to use his combat experience and training as a medic one final time.
When the Nov. 9, 2009, shootings occurred on Fort Hood, Hernandez says he had been assigned as an administrator at a small clinic on post, and when dozens of wounded soldiers began arriving at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, he was there to help.
“When that happened, the hospital was overwhelmed,” he said. “They didn’t have a triage NCO in the ER for receiving all the wounded, so I went over there and started doing triage outside the ER.
“At one point, all the beds were taken. One of the surgeons came down and told me, ‘You need to take all these patients to the nearest hospitals.’
“Thanks to all the Killeen Fire Department and civilian ambulances that showed up, we drove everybody (the wounded) to Metroplex. I was leading the convoy. My training took over. Everybody that was helping me had a combat patch, so they followed my instructions to the ‘T’ and we executed.
“One week later, I was at a medical board for retirement. They retired me.”
Hernandez was hoping to make it to 20 years in the Army, so he was not too thrilled with having to leave early. He started helping out at his wife’s beauty salon, then decided to go back to school and now works as a barber in Killeen.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s quiet. Flexible. I have my clients. I can do my thing.”
One of those things is riding with the Sons of Boriken Motorcycle Club. He serves as president of the 10-member club (Sons of Boriken translates as Sons of Puerto Rico), which was originally founded by Fernando Fuster.
“We ride on the weekends (and) help out in the community,” said Hernandez, who owns a 2003 Harley Davidson Electra Glide and a 2014 Softail. “We help with fundraisers, things like that.”
Overall, Hernandez served 14 years in the military, and was awarded a Meritorious Unit Citation for “sustained outstanding service in warlike operations,” and a Presidential Unit Citation for “extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy.”
Looking back now, the father of two who has been married 24 years says he is proud of his military service and honored to have been a soldier.
He has no regrets.
“Hell, no,” he said. “It’s the best thing I ever did. I served my country.
“Some people don’t think like that but wearing the uniform for a country and defending it is an honor. Not everybody has that opportunity.
“I hate to see people disrespecting our country, but at the same time, that’s what I fought for. All people have the right to express what they think; but it should be done with a certain kind of respect, you know what I mean? You can express what you’re feeling but also respect the opinion of the rest.
“In other countries that I’ve been to, they kill people because of their accent. When we were in Kosovo and Bosnia, everybody all looked the same. They’re all white. We asked the interpreters, ‘How you guys know who is a good guy and a bad guy?’
“You know what they told us? By the accent.
“The United States is a great country, and we are defenders of freedom.”
