COPPERAS COVE — Nine of 11, more than 80%, of Copperas Cove Independent School District’s campuses are being honored for their support of military families.

The Purple Military Star Designation is an accolade started in 2021 and is awarded by the Texas Education Agency to reward those schools who provide support to military-connected students and their families.

