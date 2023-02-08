KILLEEN — Among the dozen or so volunteers making quilt squares for Quilts of Valor last Saturday in Killeen were Army veterans Casey Wiley and Joan Vanderlaan. Though a couple of decades separated their retirements, both volunteered for the National Sew Day for the first time last weekend.
Having been medically retired as a senior noncomissioned officer in 2014, Wiley said he struggled with the rigors of civilian life combined with the impacts of numerous combat tours. It was at the recommendation of his doctor with the Department of Veterans Affairs that he began sewing.
“I started off with Help Heal Veterans,” he said.
Help Heal Veterans is a nonprofit organization with a location in Temple that provides craft kits for free to veterans dealing with the wounds of war.
“They have the sewing kits and they have the wood frames and the wood models and mock-ups and things of that nature,” Wiley said. “I kind of took to the leather. So, it’s a pre-stamped kit (with) all the holes aready cut. It’s got the thread and the needle and everything and you just hand-stitch it. An hour or two later, you’ve got a wallet.”
From sewing his own wallet, Wiley began getting interested in learning how to sew. His first project was a pillowcase, and it was a hit with his family, who wanted their own pillowcases.
Then, he made a pencil case for his granddaughter to take to school.
From there, he found Quilts of Valor.
With quilting blocks, Wiley said he finds similarities with his time in service and the rigid, detailed and highly coordinated schedules.
“I’m finding that same thing here,” he said. “You can’t put everything together until you get each individual square done to make the block.
“It allows for the same level of structure and repetition, but it still allows for individual expression. You can pattern these blocks 15 or 20 different ways. You can use a different style of fabric.”
Quilting has helped Wiley embrace that it is not vital to accomplish everything in one day.
“I’ll do as much as my body allows me to do, and then I’ll walk away, come back tomorrow and do a little bit more,” he said. “Whenever it’s done, I’ve got a finished product.
“Once you get it complete, you can take a step back at it and you can see all of that stuff was just a mess, and you organized that mess, you cot that mess straight, and if it weren’t for you, it would still be a mess.
“You get that level of accomplishment and ... it kind of means more when you make it.”
Vanderlaan had a different route to the sewing day.
Having sewn and made quilts for much of her life, the 30-year veteran of the Army Nurse Corps said she began talking with the leader of the local Quilts of Valor group at a church bazaar in November.
“I told her I have a couple of quilts to finish up and then I want to do a quilt of valor,” Vanderlaan said of her meeting with Laura Winckel.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization that began in 2003 and with the work of volunteers like Winckel, they are given to service members or veterans who were touched by war, according to the foundation’s website.
Vanderlaan understands what receiving a quilt from Quilts of Valor means. After all, she has received one.
“It was a very moving ceremony because they’re recognizing you for things that at the time, everybody was like, ‘Well, you’re just doing your job,’” she said. “But some of it gives you recurring ... I’m not going to sit here and say I’ve got full-blown PTSD, but you have recurring thoughts of things.”
Vanderlaan remembers receiving her quilt at the memorial for the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting at Fort Hood by the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Nov. 5, 2009, is a day forever engrained in Vanderlaan’s memory.
“I was the director of nursing at the medical center when that shooting happened,” she said. I was down in the emergency room and then involved with all the follow-up with that. So, to be there, getting the quilt was especially meaningful to me.”
Aside from the biting memories, Vanderlaan said she gets joy in making quilts for many different good causes.
“There’s something very satisfying about taking flat pieces of paper or different fabrics and then making something that people say, ‘Wow,’” she said. “It feels very satisfying to do it; it allows you to release your creative energy. With a quilt, it’s fulfilling my need to create, but it’s also fulfilling the need to give someone else comfort. So, it’s a double win.”
Volunteers with the local Quilters With A Heart group get together annually but complete quilts throughout the year.
Anyone can become a member of the group or offer donations. For more information, contact Winckel at quilterswithaheart@gmail.com or 254-681-8239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.