COPPERAS COVE — Army Maj. Shaye Haver’s life has taken her from being a self-proclaimed “Army brat” to being a cadet and cadet battalion commander in the Junior ROTC program at Copperas Cove High School, to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, to the cockpit of an AH-64 Apache helicopter, to Ranger School, to be an infantry officer and now, to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment — better known as The Old Guard.

Copperas Cove ISD invited Haver, one of the first Ranger-qualified females in the Army, to speak to the whole student body about her journey and experiences.

