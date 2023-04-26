COPPERAS COVE — Army Maj. Shaye Haver’s life has taken her from being a self-proclaimed “Army brat” to being a cadet and cadet battalion commander in the Junior ROTC program at Copperas Cove High School, to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, to the cockpit of an AH-64 Apache helicopter, to Ranger School, to be an infantry officer and now, to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment — better known as The Old Guard.
Copperas Cove ISD invited Haver, one of the first Ranger-qualified females in the Army, to speak to the whole student body about her journey and experiences.
“I think what’s really important is reminding them that I’m just like them,” Haver said before the combined group of about 1,000 freshmen and sophomores last week. “I came from where they came from (and) I walked the same halls that they walked in.”
Haver told the Herald that she was able to take advantage of opportunities that led her on her life’s journey.
When she was a cadet at West Point and a junior officer in the Army, she said going to Ranger School was not something she really thought about because at the time, only men were allowed to go.
In 2015, that changed, however.
“What I really wanted to get set in my mind was that I was going to push myself to my personal limit,” Haver said. “I was trying to achieve standard that was already set in stone by many men that had come before me that I respected and that I wanted to honor by meeting the same requirement.
“So, what going to Ranger School meant for me was pushing myself to my potential and pushing myself beyond what I thought I was capable of. And then graduating from that was a validating feeling, not that I had arrived but that I could push myself beyond and to do hard things, regardless of what my mind thought or what others thought — or what people potentially thought — was culturally acceptable or the right thing to do; it was the right thing for me.
“And what I got to experience, it was right for the people that I was with as well.
“So I carried that with me and to the rest of my time in the military. We call people who earn their Ranger tab Ranger-qualified; not just tab-wearer, but tab-bearers.
“All throughout the Ranger course, there are plenty of opportunities to (not only) test your character and your physical limits, but your moral, ethical and mental limits. And what a cool experience to have that not everybody gets.
“Not everybody gets to test their mettle to that extent and know what they’re really made of. And I’m grateful that I had that and I was able to lean on that moving forward, no matter what job I was in, crappy weather, or difficult task that I was given to solve with a team that I can rely on.”
Upon completion of Ranger School in 2015, Haver became an infantry officer, and she now serves in Washington, D.C. with the Old Guard, which she said was another way of challenging herself.
“What I knew about that organization was it’s an elite level for the honorable image that it shows — and on behalf of the total force — that the Old Guard is looked at as a representation of perfection in a lot of ways,” she said. “But there’s a human aspect of what it is that we do — it’s the lifecycle.
“We get to have the soldier there — a brand new soldier who’s out there paying tribute and honor to our service members who pay the ultimate sacrifice.”
The Old Guard is the Army’s official ceremonial unit and escort to the president, and it also provides security for Washington, D.C., in time of national emergency or civil disturbance, according to the unit’s website.
The Old Guard is a prestigious unit with high standards. Noncommissioned officers and enlisted soldiers wanting to join the unit must first contact the unit’s recruiting office, according to the Old Guard website. Officers, such as Haver, are required to fill out an officer application for acceptance to the unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.