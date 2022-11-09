Wings Over Dallas

Wings Over Dallas returns for Veterans Day weekend with a premier World War II airshow, air battle reenactments, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, living history encampments, storytelling and more at Dallas Executive Airport.

 Courtesy photo

DALLAS — Wings Over Dallas returns for Veterans Day weekend with a premier World War II airshow, air battle reenactments, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, living history encampments, storytelling and more at Dallas Executive Airport, home of the Commemorative Air Force’s National Headquarters.

Founded in 1957 to help preserve history, the CAF has amassed more than 180 World War II aircraft, which represents the largest collection of flying vintage military planes in the world.

