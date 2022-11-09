DALLAS — Wings Over Dallas returns for Veterans Day weekend with a premier World War II airshow, air battle reenactments, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, living history encampments, storytelling and more at Dallas Executive Airport, home of the Commemorative Air Force’s National Headquarters.
Founded in 1957 to help preserve history, the CAF has amassed more than 180 World War II aircraft, which represents the largest collection of flying vintage military planes in the world.
More than 40 of those are expected to participate in this weekend’s show: Bombers, fighters and support planes. Some of those include the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, C-47 That’s All, Brother, P-51 Mustang Tuskegee Airmen, B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders and more. Also planned is an aerial reenactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor complete with pyrotechnic effects.
Show-goers will be able to take a step back in time at the authentic living history encampment and hear World War II veterans share personal stories of sacrifice and service.
Kids can enjoy hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities and explore various careers in aviation through simulated experiences and activities to include make-and-take riveting, flight simulators, pre-flight aircraft inspection checks and more in the Aviation Discovery Zone.
A variety of food and novelty vendors will be on hand, featuring local business and non-profit groups, but attendees are allowed to bring food and drink. However, large coolers, alcoholic beverages and glass containers are not allowed. Loose ice is not allowed; only frozen ice packs. All food and drink must be in a clear plastic container or bag, and any bags brought in are subject to search by security personnel. No cooking equipment will be allowed.
Seating is not included with general admission tickets, so guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket. No tents, large umbrellas or canopies.
Parking is free and tickets are available for purchase online or at the gate. Any and all World War II veterans and an escort will be admitted free of charge.
Active-duty military personnel will receive discounted admission.
The show is Friday to Sunday at 5303 Challenger Drive in Dallas. Event times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to wingsoverdallas.org.
Commemorative Air Force volunteers have created educational outreach programs that reach an estimated 20 million people each year. For more information about the CAF, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.
For another slice of history, head on over to Dealey Plaza, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 as his motorcade passed by. A large ‘X’ marking the exact spot where he was shot on Elm Street can still be seen from the infamous grassy knoll alongside the roadway.
The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which chronicles Kennedy’s death, his legacy and the history of the 1960s, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The museum at 411 Elm Street, near downtown, features a collection of more than 90,000 items related to the presidential assassination and its local and global aftermath.
For more information, including tickets, go to www.jfk.org.
Meanwhile, a trip to the state’s third-largest city would not be complete without a stop at one of the downtown area’s fine dining establishments. One of those is Cyndy’s New York Deli and Bakery, a Best of Dallas 2022 honoree.
This eatery at 306 S. Houston St. features an array of deli sandwiches like pastrami, corned beef, Reuben, stuffed cabbage, beef stew and cornbread, kosher hot dog platter, chicken and dumplings, bagels, matzo ball soup, stuffed tomato, stuffed avocado, breakfast all day and a whole lot more. See a full menu at cindisnydeli.com.
Have a great weekend, y’all.
