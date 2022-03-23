COPPERAS COVE — Every third Thursday of the month, Army and Navy recruiters in Copperas Cove receive a free lunch courtesy of local businesses. Started by a national nonprofit organization called Our Community Salutes, a Copperas Cove-based veteran service organization has taken over the coordination of the lunch.
“We just want to thank them,” said Sheila Timmons, executive director for Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans. “They said recruiting was getting harder and harder because kids aren’t wanting to join.”
Thursday’s lunch was provided by Applebee’s in Copperas Cove. The recruiters chowed down on Applebee’s fiesta lime chicken with rice and steamed broccoli.
In a show of thanks, Timmons presented Applebee’s manager Dave Landers with a framed certificate of appreciation.
Timmons explained while recruiters filled their plates that Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans was asked to take over coordination of the event by Jean Shine, director of Wreaths for Vets, and Dianne Campbell, a widow of an Army retiree and a Copperas Cove city councilwoman.
Timmons also explained that she has heard that recruiters are more stressed now than before.
“We just want them to know we appreciate (their work),” she said. “Because not everybody can be a recruiter.”
One of the Army recruiters, Staff Sgt. Melissa Porcher, said she appreciates the gesture by Applebee’s and by Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans.
“What we do often goes unnoticed — or we feel that it goes unnoticed,” Porcher said. “So it’s a wonderful feeling or a joyful noise that know there is people to think about us.”
On the Navy side, Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Martinez also appreciated the gesture.
“I like it because the community comes back and brings the communication between the community and recruiters like, ‘We’re not just her to plan but we’re her to help out with the community and help out getting connected,’” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said that from his perspective, he feels as though the work he and his fellow recruiters do is often recognized and appreciated.
Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans will bring food courtesy of a different local business to the Army/Navy recruiting station on the third Thursday of every month.
