Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV

Veterans Day is a day of reflection and appreciation for the patriotism, service, and sacrifice of all who have served in the U.S. Military. We celebrate Veterans Day on the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. It was on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month in 1918, the battlefield of Europe fell silent after more than four years of fighting. The day became known as Armistice Day and celebrated around the world by nations that participated in World War I as a day of remembrance for those who fought in that devasting war.

In 1954, the US Congress changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day to remember not only the veterans of World War I, but to remember all veterans who have served the nation in military service.

