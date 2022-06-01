Last week, my wife and I received some devastating news. In this case, the entire state of Texas received some devastating news. A very dear friend of ours had finally succumbed to cancer at the age of 74.
Retired 1st Sgt. Eddie Bell wasn’t just a friend — he was a mentor, someone you knew you could always count on and an advocate for veterans. He was the type of man we aspire to be when we grow up. He was the example of what all Americans should strive to be.
His big heart knew no bounds — if there was a veteran in need, he would be there. And despite going through chemotherapy, he was still on the road, travelling all over the state as the president of the Texas Korean War Veterans Association to lend a hand.
He set up a fund through TKWVA to ensure veterans without means would receive a proper military burial. He had learned that there were dozens of unclaimed veteran remains at the Department of Veterans Affairs just sitting around because there was no one around to bury them. This did not sit well with Eddie, so he raised the funds to begin working with funeral homes to give them a proper burial at our Texas State Veterans Cemeteries.
That’s just the kind of man he was. Despite dealing with racism for his early life and quite a bit of his career, instead of becoming bitter about it, he set the example of what it meant to be a human being.
There are several stories I can tell of Eddie. One of my favorites is what he did for my older sister.
My older sister works at an assisted living center down in the Rio Grande Valley. She has several veterans living there, and some years ago, she called me wanting to do something special for them on Veterans Day.
It was literally a week before Veterans Day.
So I called Eddie for advice. He had me give him my sister’s number, gave her a call to find out which branch of service the veterans were in, and within five days my sister received a package of gifts personalized by branch and instructions on how to do a basic ceremony for them.
For the next four years he did the same for her, and he finally had the opportunity to go down there in person for Veterans Day last year.
Not only my sister and the staff at the residence, but all of the veterans there wanted to thank him in person.
One of his favorite things about that trip? The opportunity to meet a 100-year-old woman who served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.
Heaven has truly gained a powerful angel. We will miss you, my friend. ‘Til Fiddler’s Green.
