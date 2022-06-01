KILLEEN — The communities surrounding Fort Hood showed their support of fallen service members Monday when more than 1,000 area residents attended the Memorial Day ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Veteran organizations, active-duty troops, Gold Star families and their families joined Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, District 55 state Rep. Brad Buckley, III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne and other local dignitaries for the ceremony, which went off without a hitch despite some pretty stiff winds.
“My wife and I have been coming to the ceremony the last two years, and we don’t miss a one,” Burgoyne said. “(The turnout) just shows you the type of community we live in. There’s a lot of veterans in this central Texas area, and you can see that everybody here understands just what this day means. Thanks for supporting our military and God bless America.”
The presentation of the colors was presented by the 1st Cavalry Division Flag Detail and a 21-gun salute by the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Detail. The guest speaker for the event was Col. Ian Palmer, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Palmer told a story about his first Memorial Day ceremony in Killeen as a brand new second lieutenant on Fort Hood in 1998.
While he was standing at attention, then-Lt. Gen. Thomas Schwartz, the III Corps and Fort Hood commander at the time, stopped in front of him, which left a lasting impression when he saw how such a high-ranking officer would take the time to come out to offer thanks for those who were being honored and how much he loved both his troops and the community.
“I think it reflected what I see as the three most important aspects of what we do on Memorial Day,” he said. “That’s to honor those who sacrificed for our nation; to remind ourselves that we have an obligation to remember them; and then we come together as communities to do both those things on this day.”
John Kelly, the new deputy director of the Texas State Veteran Cemeteries, thanked the volunteer and veteran groups who put the ceremony together for putting together such a spectacular event.
“Without you, we couldn’t do this. I’d also like to thank the staff of the Texas State Veteran Cemetery … the entire staff, for taking care of these grounds for us and keeping them in superb shape and taking care of our veterans and their final resting place,” Kelly said. “If you did not know it, our Texas State Veteran Cemetery program actually includes four cemeteries: We have one here in Killeen, we have another one up in Abilene, one in Corpus Christi and one down in Mission, in the Rio Grande Valley. Those other three cemeteries are holding the exact same kind of ceremony you’re holding here today to honor those that paid that price. I thank them and their staff as well.”
Nash-King, a veteran herself and the widow of the late veterans advocate retired Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King, reminded those in attendance that Memorial Day was a time to honor the commitment of those who died in service to their military family and their nation.
“As we gather and pause today, we know that ‘Memorial’ means to ‘remind’ people of a person or event,” she said. Memorial Day is a time to reflect on how proud we are of those who bravely and unselfishly gave the ultimate sacrifice ... Those who served with honor and pride, even if that meant giving their own life.”
Nash-King also asked that the families of those fallen service members not be forgotten, either.
“They sacrificed, so that their loved ones could fight for our country and our freedoms,” she said. “And now they are left with a void.”
Palmer echoed Nash-King’s sentiments.
“The brave men and women who have paid with their lives to protect and defend, not only their brothers and sisters, but my family and your families, so that we can all be here today to celebrate their sacrifice and the freedoms their sacrifice paid for,” he said. “With days such as this, in the words of Winston Churchill, ‘Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.’”
Veterans groups from around the Fort Hood area then came forward to lay wreaths in honor of the fallen before the 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
The ceremony concluded with the singing of “America the Beautiful” by Joe Wolf and a final prayer by retired Army Chaplain Gary Honaker.
