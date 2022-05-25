Monday is Memorial Day, a time the nation stops to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to our country.
Those of us who have served and have lost fellow service members know the cost of this day, and we tend to think of every day as Memorial Day. We also know that the best way to ensure our fallen are not forgotten is to make sure their stories are told and their names spoken.
Spc. Joey Lenz, 32, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was found dead in his barracks room on the morning of Feb. 1. Lenz’s mother said her son enjoyed his Army life, the boundaries and the guidance. His fellow soldiers told his mother that he’d do two or three shifts for people so they could be with their wives or family.
Spc. Maxwell Hockin was a 26-year-old combat engineer who was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He was found dead behind his barracks in October 2021.
According Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, his battalion commander, he had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team.
Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, died in a training accident while at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, in March 2022. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment and had only been in the Army for a little more than two years.
Sgt. Francine Martinez died 12 days after police said she was gunned down by a fellow Fort Hood soldier on a Killeen street during a night out with friends. She had been assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, drowned Aug. 24 at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. He was an automatic rifleman with 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Each of the soldiers had hopes and dreams and instead died while serving their nation. It may not have happened in combat, but their deaths were no less traumatic for their families and fellow soldiers who served with them.
Their battle buddies toast them and ensure their names are remembered, as do all the service members we have lost, regardless of how they died. We remember them today, as we will on all days.
David A. BRYANT is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
