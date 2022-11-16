HARKER HEIGHTS — About 30 members of the Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood community came together to celebrate Veterans Day in a ceremony at the Harker Heights Activity Center on Nov. 10.
“To those that served: you are an inspiration,” said Lt. Col. Octavia Davis.
The ceremony began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted about half an hour; once it was over, the assembly broke for refreshments and mingled amongst each other at the Harker Heights Activity Center.
During the ceremony, a 21 gun salute, executed by seven members of the 3rd Cavalry regiments , 3rd Squadron, paid homage to fallen soldiers while two color guards laid a ceremonial wreath. Abigail Valera, a first lieutenant cadet with the Harker Heights High School JROTC led the crowd in singing the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”
“The Harker Heights Veterans Day ceremony is a longstanding tradition that we’re privileged to host” said Mayor Spencer H. Smith in a news release. “Its important to come together as a community and remember all who have served our country.”
Veterans day, originally known as Armistice Day, began on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War 1. The observation became a nationally recognized holiday in 1938, and was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
According to a news release from the city of Harker Heights, ceremonies are traditionally held on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiegne, France, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o’clock in the morning.
The area Veterans Day Parade, originally slated to be held at 11 a.m. in Killeen, was cancelled due to inclement weather, which is also why Thursday’s ceremony was held indoors. The 21 gun salute was still executed outdoors, with attendees watching a live feed projected onto one of the room’s walls.
Outside the activity center walls, Fort Hood soldiers displayed military equipment including infantry vehicles.
One key aspect of Thursday’s ceremony was to share the experiences of veterans and active service members with the civilian population.
“At 1% of the population, we have some of the lowest participation in history,” Davis told the crowd during her speech. The soldier pointed out that interest in the military spreads most strongly along ties of friendship and family, and encouraged those present to talk about the military with people they may know to raise awareness and generate interest.
Mayor Smith, as well as all five members of the Harker Heights City Council, attended the event.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was also present.
The event was co-sponsored by the City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council – which consists of organization representatives from the American Legion Post 573, MOPH, MOAA, DAV Chapter 29, Area Veterans Advisory Committee, Veterans Advisor, Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association, Korean War and Korea Service Veterans 222, TREA Centex Chapter 88, VFW Post 3892, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000, 40/8 Bell County, WAC Veterans’ Association Chapter 94, Knights of Columbus Assembly 2370, Bring Everyone in the Zone, Inc., Military Veterans Peer Network, Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery & Wreath Riders, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans, Killeen Heights Vet Center, and Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce; as well as local government and military officials.
