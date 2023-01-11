COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeff Gorres dreamed of becoming an astronaut when he was growing up in Minnesota. That dream never quite materialized, but the Persian Gulf war veteran believes his career unfolded exactly as it was meant to be.
“Things happen for a reason,” the Copperas Cove resident said. “I’m a firm believer in the idea that one door closes and another one opens. I believe a lot in providence — not so much destiny, because I believe you make your own opportunity — but in providence.
“I look back at it, and if things had gone another way, if that plan would have happened, I would not have been able to, one, go to Bosnia and support the 1st Cavalry Division aviation outfits. I would not have been able to deploy to Iraq with the 3rd Infantry Division in 2003. I would have been doing something else.”
Gorres was born in Murdoch, Minn., a small farming community about 120 miles west of the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul. He grew up with a brother and a sister, and his dad was a career soldier, serving 25 years in the Army and retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
“I’m fourth-generation,” Gorres said. “Great-grandfathers on either side in World War I. My grandfather was with B-17s and B-25s in World War II. Didn’t have anybody in Korea. Vietnam … my dad was an Airborne Ranger at the end of that conflict.”
Moving around “all the time” as a kid, Gorres graduated from high school in Memphis, Tenn., in 1985 and graduated college in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering. At that time, his dream was still alive and he seemed well on his way.
But the story gets a little complicated.
After high school, Gorres went to college and was in Air Force ROTC. He wound up leaving school for a time and enlisting in the Army, still maintaining his vision of someday wearing a NASA uniform.
“This is the late 80s, early ‘90s, and so there was a huge drawdown, a huge cutback, in the (military) services,” he said. “I finished up my second semester and realized that no matter what, even though I had some pretty decent opportunities — I was working and going to school — I was not going to be able to meet the requirements, so the advice I got was to just join (the Army) and compete for the Green to Gold scholarships (available to enlisted soldiers wishing to obtain a baccalaureate and commission into the U.S. Army).
“I competed for one of those scholarships, qualified, and after basic (training), went right back to college and to Army ROTC. My goal then was to get accepted into the naval test pilot program. I already was accepted as an Army aviator and was going to aviation school in 1991. I had my private (pilot’s) license for years.”
Instead of the space program, Gorres wound up as an Army aviator, flying missions all over the world, including such hotspots as the DMZ in Korea, Bosnia and Central America. He did not go to the Middle East during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm but spent plenty of time there later.
“I went to Korea right off the bat (and) flew the DMZ,” he said. “I spent about a year-and-a-half down in Central America flying all over. Early ‘90s, an undeclared conflict, hostile … folks serving their nation paid with their lives. Came back and spent time — almost six years — with 1st Cav at Fort Hood. Iraqi Freedom twice. Enduring Freedom twice.”
Among his more memorable missions was Operation Iraqi Freedom 1, the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Gorres was an aviation commander then in charge of division maintenance operations and led 270 soldiers into combat, mostly on the ground.
“We spent more time on the ground than we did in the air,” he said. “March 19 of 2003 through September 2003. All over Baghdad, Iskandariyah, all sorts of places.
Gorres’ wife, Teresa, remembers that time, when they were stationed at Hunter Army Airfield and lived in Savannah, Ga.
“That was probably his shortest deployment, but it felt like the longest,” she said. “It’s scary. It really is. We didn’t have any communications at all, so when they left in March, they prepared us. We did find out when they made it there safely … through our brigade commander, his wife. He was a company commander at the time, and she was able to trickle (the news) down to the battalion commander, then the company commanders, and we trickled it down to our spouses.
“Once they crossed into country, we didn’t hear anything. We didn’t have any communication again until August.”
Gorres arrived in Kuwait in January 2003 and spent two months preparing to head into the fight. That two months was probably the most nerve-wracking time of the entire mission, he said.
“You always have anxiety (and) apprehension. Did we do enough? Have I done enough as a leader and a commander? I’m very fortunate (that) my first sergeant was an awesome right arm. I could not have done anything without him.
“Honestly, the worst part of it, as far as anxiety and apprehension, was those two months preparing to go in. We get there and we’re chomping at the bit. You’re busy, but you’re not busy enough, so you get those nerves and butterflies and everything else.”
Gorres talked about the mission and what it feels like to be in combat:
“We did combat battle damage assessment and repair across aircraft to keep them flying, and we also did a massive amount of aircraft phase maintenance. We had 17 convoys — later the Army would call them combat logistics patrols — 17 roundtrips all over (with) 640,000 kilometers we put on our vehicles, roughly from 25 March to the end of August. Moving anything from broken aircraft, fuel, rations, water.
“We kept (the aircraft) going. We’d find them; we’d fix them. They’d get shot to pieces and we’d keep ‘em going as much as possible. Our guys did amazing work. Our troopers were really instrumental in keeping 3rd ID moving. My hydraulics guys were fixing hydraulics systems on the tanks and Bradleys. Anything that was required. I had a lot of vehicles, a lot of drivers, a lot of equipment, so they re-rolled us early in the conflict to basically a logistics (and) re-supply outfit.
“Sometimes we went out in the middle of nowhere. Sure, it’s dangerous, but you’re surrounded by dangerous people who are your friends. The rules of engagement were a little bit different in 2003 than later. You had a lot more leeway to protect yourself. We were always fortunate that we’d butt up with somebody … we always enjoyed staying with the Marines. The Marines are always good to have on your side.
“We carried food, MREs, water, ice, fuel … so they didn’t mind letting us bivouac and stay the night. They already had guards, were already pulling guard duty, so we could get a couple hours of shut-eye, knowing the some rough-tough Marines were having our back.
“We had to defend ourselves at times, but Iraq was not (my) first time for possible lethal engagement. My first time hearing a bullet whiz past my brain bucket wasn’t Iraq. It was Korea, Central America and Bosnia. All that prepared me. One of my first nights down in Central America, there was a mortar attack. Same thing with the DMZ in Korea.
“I had flown many missions, many hours in Bosnia. We got (lasered) in Bosnia. It’s not well-known that happened, but it did. Fellow aviators were (temporarily) blinded because of laser engagements. In Central America, we were armed all the time, and it was nothing out of the ordinary to receive fire and be prepared for it.
“In Iraq, our principal defense was speed. Speed, maneuver … and we’d request quite a bit of firepower. We always displayed ourselves as a convoy of strength. Our vehicles could almost all self-recover, with tow bars and all sorts of equipment to pull ourselves or anybody else out of trouble.
“We provided a great aid to a lot of folks. A lone patrol out in the middle of nowhere that didn’t realize the situation. I remember specifically one time there was a light-wheeled patrol out of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. It was contested territory, and these young warriors are out there not really understanding the full situation, and we roll by them and get kind of concerned. They didn’t seem to really have their … posture correct, is the best way to describe it.
“We pulled over real quick and started talking to them. Telling them, ‘Yes, everything is good right now, but you do not want to be out here. When’s the last time you got some intel on this area? You need to follow us.’”
Gorres, who also participated in the 2005 Hurricane Katrina relief efforts, deployed twice to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan, and retired from the Army in February 2017 after 26 years’ service. The 56-year-old father of four and one-time Copperas Cove school board member has been married to Teresa for 21 years and works now as a civil service program manager at Fort Hood.
He started flying airplanes as a teenager, but no longer climbs into a cockpit. All those years flying in the military were enough for a while.
“No desire,” Gorres said. “Time. Effort. Money. I mean, it takes quite a bit of resources to continue it. I don’t miss it. Definitely don’t miss it from the Army side of the house. It’s not my priority anymore. When I fully retire and the kids are all out of college, absolutely.“
Looking back at his military career, Gorres says he is proud of his service and completely satisfied with the way things turned out. None of his four children have plans to join the armed forces, so he will likely be the last of the Gorres family to wear a military uniform, and that is fine with him.
“I’m OK with it being four (generations),” he said. “I’m OK with it ending with me. I’ll just leave it at that. I think … you have to look at one’s life and legacy, right? I’m very proud and honored to have served, but there’s a heavy price at times. If that’s their decision, so be it, but I think four generations is OK.
“One thing I’d like to add is that I was fortunate in 2008, when senior leaders reached out and had me come to Fort Hood because III Corps was going back to Iraq. So in 2008 — no, sorry, it was 2006 — I had an opportunity to come back to Fort Hood. It was an easy decision, and I was very fortunate to stay at Fort Hood for the rest of my time, knowing that I would be deploying multiple times to Iraq or Afghanistan.”
Teresa agreed: “I knew that was going to happen, regardless. Just because of what all was going on in the world at that time. We knew that no matter where we were, that probably was going to happen. So there was no better place for us to be and for our kids to be than here, and to be able to be stable.”
Jeff continued:
“We made the decision to focus on our kids. This is a community that we knew we were going to settle in. I already knew, and Teresa already knew, we wanted to provide long-term stability for them. We wanted to provide them the opportunity to develop lifelong relationships. Not only friendships, but lifelong relationships with coaches, teachers, mentors … whatever the relationship may be.
“I went to multiple high schools (and) multiple junior high schools, and that was no fun. It was a detriment. Hats off to those young men and women who can drive through that — those multiple transitions — and succeed. I’m very glad that the Army has the high school stabilization program (delays a family’s move until their child graduates). I think that should be mandatory across the board.
“We had plenty of opportunities in central Texas, and this is where we were going to put up our roots. It was a no-brainer. I don’t regret it one bit.”
