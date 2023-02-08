COPPERAS COVE — Retired Lt. Col. John Moltz Jr. spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, followed by more than 20 years as a junior high school history teacher and high school ROTC instructor.
So which of those two careers was tougher?
“You’d have to define in what terms you mean as tougher,” the 85-year-old Copperas Cove resident said. “Obviously, the military career was much more dangerous, and much more trying … realizing that the men you were responsible for were somebody’s father, somebody’s husband, somebody’s brother; and the guys you were shooting at on the other side also were somebody’s father, somebody’s husband, somebody’s brother. It’s a nasty, mean business. Period.
“Teaching? I enjoyed teaching. I also spent 62 years in scouting. I started out as a Boy Scout in 1943, got my Eagle, and became a scout leader. I always enjoyed working with kids, because I enjoyed talking to them. They used to kid me (and say) that I was a walking history book.”
If he is a walking history book, then his home could certainly be called an unofficial museum. The house off of Robertson Avenue is filled with military mementos, memorabilia and medals from not only his own career in the 1960s and ‘70s, but dating back as far as the American Revolution. The collection includes such things as a telescope used by a sea captain who raided British supply ships coming to America, and the Ross .303 rifle his father used during World War I.
“His regiment was attached to a Canadian brigade, in a British division, and went to all the fights that the history books say that Americans were not at,” Moltz said. “But because they were with the Canadians and British, they had to turn in their American Springfields (rifles).
“When he came back and got off the ship in Brooklyn, New York, they marched down Broadway. At the end of Broadway, they had tables set up with all their discharge papers. They said, ‘Go home.’ The soldiers said, ‘What do we do with all this stuff (they were carrying)?’ They said, ‘Take it with you. We don’t want it.’ I also have his gas mask, his steel helmet, his jacket.”
Moltz also has thousands of photographs and 1,200 color slides that he has assembled into a number of PowerPoint presentations, including a tour of southern Germany, a look at the Cold War political standoff between the U.S. and former Soviet Union, Vietnam and the Nike Hercules missile site he once commanded at Los Angeles, Calif.
Moltz was born in Harrisburg, Pa., and graduated from high school in nearby New Cumberland in 1955. He enrolled in college, enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard, was assigned to Headquarters Battery, 28th Division artillery and started a military career that lasted until he retired in 1980.
An early experience with KP (kitchen police) duty when he was assigned to clean out grease traps one day changed the direction of his military service.
“I’m working on these things and I’m up to here (elbows) in grease, and I looked up. At the end of the building, there was a picnic table with a couple benches, a couple of officers sitting there, all clean and neat and pressed, drinking coffee. I looked at them, looked at me, and I said, ‘You know what, I think I’m doing this wrong.’
After a conversation with those officers, Moltz decided to recommit himself to school and also joined the ROTC program.
Initially after high school, young Moltz had aspirations of becoming a minister, so when he went to Gettysburg College, he chose religion and ancient history as his major field of study, with psychology as a minor. Turns out, that career path did not suit his academic talents.
He explains:
“My professor was an expert in ancient languages, and in the 1950s, when they discovered the Dead Sea Scrolls in Palestine, he was one of the seven professors out of the United States that were sent there to help with translations. He wanted us to follow his footsteps, so I was supposed to take a course in ancient Hebrew, modern Hebrew, Greek, Latin, German and English.
“I took a year of Greek, had two years of Latin and two years of German, and I didn’t do well in any of them. I said, ‘You know, this is not going to fly.’ So, I flip-flopped, and my major became behavioral psychology and research.
“When I graduated in 1960, I was designated as a distinguished military graduate from the ROTC program. That offered me a regular commission. But the paperwork wasn’t through yet, so on graduation day, I was commissioned in the United States Army Reserve. Because of my major field of study, I was a research psychologist.”
That summer, with plans to get married in September, Moltz found a job as a testing officer at New Cumberland Army Depot and wound up accepting a commission as an artillery officer in the regular Army. At first, he was sent to Fort Meade, Md., and the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, and after about six weeks, headed out to Fort Sill, Okla., for officer basic training, then Jump School at Fort Benning, Ga.
During his 20-plus years in uniform, Moltz served two combat tours in Vietnam but first spent three years in Germany (1961-64) squared off against forces from the former Soviet Union during the Cold War era. That was a time from shortly after World War II until 1991 when the Soviets erected political, ideological and military barriers to divide their dependent eastern and central European allies from the West.
“In those days, we had five cavalry regiments along the Iron Curtain,” said Moltz, who was with the 1st Battalion, 34th Field Artillery, 24th Infantry Division. “Each one had three squadrons. Each one had tac(tical) nuke units, 24 hours around the clock, seven days a week, if an attack should come across the border. We were looking across the border at 150 Soviet divisions, between the Russians, the Czechs and the East Germans.
“In the event of an attack, we were to put a 30-kiloton (nuclear) warhead on top of the first Soviet division coming across the border and stop them cold. They told us, ‘If you do launch, you’ve got less than five minutes to get out of sight or lean over and kiss your butt goodbye, because their counterfire will have you.’”
After Germany, Moltz came back to the states and went to the Artillery Officer’s Career Course at Fort Sill and Fort Bliss. He then spent a year as commander of a nuclear missile site on top of a mountain range overlooking Los Angeles, Calif. There were a number of such sites there, designed to detect and intercept an air attack from Soviet bombers.
“There was a missile defense (network) all around the perimeter of the United States. The doctrine at the time said that the Soviets would launch a bomber force numbering over 1,200 bombers. These guys would be carrying at least two 20-megaton bombs in each one of them. Using the old World War II tactics, you shoot one of those down and boom, you’ve got miles of destruction.
“When (our) 30-kiloton warheads went off, you’d have a 4,000-meter burst in the sky — 25,000 degrees — and nothing would come down. The bomber, the bombs in it, everything would be vaporized. My engagement distance would be 170 miles out and usually about 60,000 feet (altitude).”
From 1966-67, Moltz served in Vietnam, came back and was assistant professor of military science at Penn State University for three years, then went back to Southeast Asia in 1970. That second tour, he was a combat liaison between U.S. and Vietnamese forces, reporting on battlefield action directly to XXIV Division commander Lt. Gen. James Sutherland.
When he retired, Moltz went back to school and became a junior high teacher in 1982. After five years, he was tasked to create a Junior ROTC program at Copperas Cove High School, and he led that program for 16 years.
After he stepped down from education, instead of a comfortable and relaxing retirement, life began to take a turn for the worse. Moltz suffered not one, but two heart attacks and other health problems, his oldest son died suddenly, and then his beloved wife, Donna, got sick.
“I had open-heart surgery and five bypasses,” he said. “That hit Donna pretty hard. A year after that, Timothy died. He had a massive heart attack. During my two tours in Vietnam and my year in Korea, (and) all the time I was up along the border in Germany, Donna and Tim were together. So that really hurt her — bad.
“Then, I went in to have some day surgery. We got there about 8 o’clock; they took me into surgery about 9; and about 11, the surgeon came out and he said, ‘We’ve got problems. We don’t think he’s going to make it off the table alive.’ By about 3 in the afternoon, I was off the table, and I spent the next 86 days in Scott and White. That hurt her. When I came home, I had lost 50 pounds. I could just barely walk with a walker. So I did that and then I got rid of the walker and started walking with a cane, threw that way.
“Donna always had bad eyes, and she had an eye doctor appointment. She said, ‘Now you’re off the pain medications (and) you can move around. Can you take me over to Scott and White in Temple?’ We went and she came out in tears. I said, ‘Donna, what’s the matter?’
“She said, ‘Well, the evaluation says I’m effectively 95-percent blind, and within six months, I’ll be totally blind.’
“After that, she just quit. Went to bed and wouldn’t get out. Pretty soon, her legs atrophied, and when she tried to get out (of bed), she fell. We got her in an ambulance and to the hospital. She fell a second time, and they put her in a nursing home out in Harker Heights. She was there for about a week-and-a-half, two weeks, and I talked to her doctor — who was one of my seventh-grade Texas history students — and she said to get her in Scott and White right away, which we did.”
During various testing, doctors found Donna had pancreatic cancer. They told Moltz that his wife had six months to live.
“I said, ‘Have you told her yet?’ He said, no. I said, ‘Don’t. I will be there in the morning. I want to be there with her when you tell her.’”
Refusing a recommendation to put Donna in a nursing home, Moltz contacted hospice and brought her home.
“We got a hospital bed and that Thursday she came home, and she was here for 13 days until she passed away. I was holding her hand when she took three deep breaths and left us. If she had lived three more months, we would have been married 60 years.”
It has been a rewarding, interesting and sometimes painful life for the father of two and grandfather of four, who has not only taught history but also lived it.
So what words of wisdom would he like to give to the younger generations?
“You can’t begin to learn anything until you begin to realize what you don’t know,” Moltz said, leaning back in his living room easy chair, one leg slung across a cushioned armrest. “When you look, there is a mountain of knowledge out there in front of you. You can’t hope to learn even a small piece of all that.
“Any day that you don’t learn something, you’ve wasted. If you can’t find something you’d like to learn about, you’re either lazy or stupid.”
(Next week in part two of this series, Moltz talks in more detail about his time as a soldier during the historic Cold War and his two combat tours in Vietnam.)
