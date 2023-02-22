KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Annette Whittenberger experienced things in combat that changed her forever, and with a husband continuing to serve on active duty, she works now to help and support other soldiers suffering from service-related mental health issues like PTSD and depression.

“Afghanistan was the worst,” said Whittenberger, a New Jersey native who retired from Fort Polk, La., in 2016 and now lives in Killeen. “We lost about 30 people there. So 2009 was when I really hit rock bottom. I think that was what culminated everything I was hiding. I was trying to be somebody I wasn’t, and that just led on for the next seven, eight years.”

