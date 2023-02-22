KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Annette Whittenberger experienced things in combat that changed her forever, and with a husband continuing to serve on active duty, she works now to help and support other soldiers suffering from service-related mental health issues like PTSD and depression.
“Afghanistan was the worst,” said Whittenberger, a New Jersey native who retired from Fort Polk, La., in 2016 and now lives in Killeen. “We lost about 30 people there. So 2009 was when I really hit rock bottom. I think that was what culminated everything I was hiding. I was trying to be somebody I wasn’t, and that just led on for the next seven, eight years.”
A mother of two who has been married 24 years to an Army colonel now stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Whittenberger was born in Passaic, N.J., and graduated in 1994 from high school in Thousand Oaks, Calif., considered one of the wealthiest cities in the country. Her family, however, lived in nearby Simi Valley, and did not enjoy any sort of privileged lifestyle.
“My parents got divorced when I was six and my mom raised us (two children),” Whittenberger said. “So she worked and went to college to finish her bachelor’s degree. My brother and I were latch-key kids, and so we just grew up being independent.
“I was supposed to sign with (an Army) recruiter when I was in high school, but I chickened out. I went to an all-girl Catholic high school, and one of my friends enlisted and I thought that was so bad-ass. That was just not what we did, and I just thought it was so cool. Then, also, I’ve just always been fascinated with soldiers. I thought they were doing amazing things, so I wanted to do that, too.
“I actually had the recruiter at my house. My boyfriend at the time was sitting at the table with me and I looked over at him, ‘What should I do?’ He said, ‘I don’t know,’ and I said, ‘I can’t do it. I’m not ready yet.’ That was it.”
Instead of heading off to boot camp, Whittenberger went to community college for a year-and-a-half, then transferred to Arizona State University to study psychology. And despite changing her mind about military service after high school, she also joined the university’s ROTC program.
“I told myself that whatever university I go to, it must have an ROTC program so that I could at least test it out,” she said. “My plan was to test it out for three years, and then I decided to continue going forward with it.
“I wanted to be a child psychologist. I went through some trauma as a child, so I thought I’d do something to try and help other kids.”
Shortly before graduating from ASU in 1999, Whittenberger married a guy she met in college, who had previously completed ROTC, received his officer’s commission, and headed to Germany for his first duty assignment. When she finished school and was commissioned a second lieutenant, Whittenberger also got orders to go to Germany, where she was a brigade chemical officer for three years.
The couple’s assignments were within commuting distance, so they lived together during their three-year stay, and then headed back to the states to take the Captain’s Career Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. They also served at Fort Hood, Fort Leavenworth, Fort Bliss, Fairfax, Va., and then back to Fort Hood.
Whittenberger was deployed to Iraq from 2005-06, and to Afghanistan in 2008-09. She says both of those missions were difficult, but for different reasons.
“Iraq, because it was my first time and my kids were both small — and my husband and I both deployed at the same time — it was a little rough,” she said. “But the location (I went to), I can’t complain about because we’re in the Green Zone, so it wasn’t as active as other places.
“Afghanistan was a little bit more difficult due to my unit’s mission and the number of soldiers that were lost. That was a hard one.
“There was a soldier we worked with whose husband was killed on a mission there. I think that’s the one that really got me. I was in the TOC (tactical operations center), and I heard something happened, and we ended up finding out what soldiers they were and that one of them was her husband. We were all scrambling around. I was trying to find out what happened.
“I didn’t know what to do — how to handle it; what to feel. I was a little bit angry and shocked … so many emotions that I felt like I had to leave for a while. Where we were stationed was on an airfield so it’s not like you could go somewhere. You’re stuck there, and there was nowhere to go except the gym, which was, like, 100 feet away.
“The first thing we have to think of is, OK, so who do we notify … the next of kin. We can’t really talk about it or broadcast it on social media because the family needs to be notified. So you just have to sort of internalize it. You can’t really call home, you know. Everything is sort of blacked out. Don’t get on the phones; don’t get on the computer; don’t say anything, until the proper procedures are conducted.”
When she left the Army in November 2016, Whittenberger had a difficult time adjusting back to civilian life — and also dealing with some of the haunting experiences she had in the Middle East. That led her to try and find a way to reach out for help, and eventually to urge others like her to seek help, too.
“It took me a while to process being out — finding myself and all that,” she said. “I started sharing my story about living with my mental health diagnosis, and that was hard for me. But speaking about it and helping others through it was really what helped save me. I’ve written a book about it. I do a podcast about it. I’m a speaker. I do a lot of things that center around mental health now, because … it’s being talked about more, but it’s still a stigma. We’re still losing people (to suicide).”
According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, there were 6,146 veteran suicide deaths in 2020, which was 343 fewer than in 2019. The suicide rate for military vets is reportedly 1.5 times higher than in the general population.
Looking back at her time in the military, Whittenberger, who is also an aspiring musician and songwriter who enjoys photography, says she has no regrets. She is happy to see more mental health resources available now to soldiers, veterans and family members, and she feels blessed to be able to share her story and play a part in helping those who are suffering.
“I’m glad I served,” she said. “I just wish we would have had the resources back then to help us get through it that we have now.
“I feel that I’m more aware and more grateful for what they (soldiers) do when they’re downrange. Of course, not everybody knows what we go through when we’re down there, but … I was fortunate enough to come home and just be grateful to the men and women who serve for us.
“For a long time, I didn’t want to talk about it (her mental health issues) because I didn’t want anyone to find out, but with all the nonprofits now that are out there offering free resources — and it won’t get back to your chain of command — I wish I would have had that. I would say definitely use those resources. People don’t want to lose their (security) clearance; they don’t want to be seen as weak.
“I just want people to know that it’s OK. There are so many different ways to heal. Don’t be afraid to use that help. You can talk to somebody. It’s just you and them. No one is going to find out. I always say I’m available to talk to, so I like to put that out there. Sometimes you don’t want to talk to a therapist; you want to talk to somebody who gets it.”
For more information about Whittenberger’s mental health advocate, speaker, and coaching services, go to www.awildridecalledlife.com.
To listen to her podcast, go to spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/aW8tcr2wexb.
To read her book, go to tactical16.com/annette-whittenberger-author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.