KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Capt. Rick Briggs was a wrestler and a runner in high school, and he also enjoyed being on stage in theater arts and dancing.
Quite a contrast there, especially for a rough-and-ready farm boy from Iowa.
Did shucking that wrestling uniform and track spikes and putting on a pair of ballet tights and slippers ever cause any issues after school?
“Well, after you whip a couple of guys’ tail feathers, they say, ‘You know, that’s a dog you just want to leave alone.’ That’s also where the wrestling skills and the cross-country skills come in handy,” said Briggs, a 61-year-old Killeen resident and two-time Bronze Star Medal recipient who went on after high school to become a member of the Green Berets. “If there’s too many of them — I could take about five — I’ll just run.
“Most of the guys were envious. With the dancing skills — come Friday night dances — I was out on the dance floor with the girls, while the stinky guys were in the gym throwing a dodgeball.”
Briggs, who enlisted early in the Army in August 1978 and retired December 2009, was born in Fort Madison, Iowa. He grew up and went to high school about 60 miles to the northwest in Fairfield, where he graduated in 1979 and then reported for active duty.
His plan at one time was to become a high school teacher, but there was a matter of having enough money for college tuition.
“I was going to teach theater arts and do some film and television on the side, for fun,” Briggs said. “Unfortunately, I’m the oldest of five sons. Mom and Dad were blue collar, middle class, middle income, work in the factories, and so we didn’t have a lot of college money laying around.
“That’s when I found out I had a very wealthy uncle — his name was Sam — and he would hook you up. All you had to do was sign on this little piece of paper, raise your right hand, and swear a sacred oath.
“Next thing you know, I’m doing grand and glorious things for America with Special Forces at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.”
After an attractive sales pitch from an Army recruiter, Briggs signed on to become a parachute rigger, maintaining and packing chutes for troop and equipment airplane drops.
He loved it from day one, finishing school as a distinguished honors graduate.
“It was like a carnival ride — and I got paid for it,” Briggs said, laughing. “As a rigger, you go to basic training, and you then go to jump school — Airborne School. So I did basic (training) at Fort Jackson (S.C.); jump school at Fort Benning (Ga.); and then parachute rigger AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Lee, Virginia.
“The rigger thing is kind of a serious thing. Phase one, you pack a parachute, put your name tag on it, and you jump (with) that chute. That’s your first final exam. If it works, you go to Phase two. If it doesn’t work, well … you had a good run.
“If you get hurt in jump school and you can’t jump out of airplanes, you can’t be a rigger. Which means you automatically become deployable and assignable to ‘the needs of the Army.’ You are fresh meat, wherever they need you.”
After four years as an enlisted soldier, Briggs looked around and decided he might be officer material. He inquired about it and decided to leave active duty, go on Inactive Reserves status, and head back to school to get a degree and his commission. He went to Methodist College (now Methodist University) in Fayetteville, graduated in 1987 and became a second lieutenant.
“There was a guy on our team who looked kinda like (Alfred E.) Neuman in Mad magazine, or Opie from Mayberry R.F.D., and he was a second lieutenant from West Point,” Briggs said. “This boy had the brains of that boot over there in the corner.
“I was, like, ‘How in the hell is he in charge?’
“The team sergeant was, like, ‘Well, Briggs, if you think you can do better, then do it.’”
During his 31-year career that included enlisted and commissioned service, active duty, Reserve duty, combat twice in the Middle East, and a stint at Fort Hood, Briggs served in the 82nd Airborne Division and with Special Operations Forces.
He was assigned as an airborne operations officer at Fort Drum, N.Y., during Operation Desert Shield-Desert Storm (1990-91) the first time he saw combat. Unexpectedly, he found himself falling back on some old infantry training.
“I’m an airborne paratroop rigger,” Briggs said. “Parachutes. Airplanes. Guess what I’m doing?
“This real persnickety, nasty, Yankee from New York City — a major — he says, ‘Well, you’re not part of the regular unit here, so you and some other guys who are expendable, I’m going to use you as a three-man recon element. You’re going to take two other guys, get into a vehicle, drive in front of the battalion and behind the warfighters there, and, oh by the way, watch out for bypassed pockets of enemy resistance, snipers, booby traps, whatever.’
“I thought, ‘Wait a minute. I’m just a parachute rigger.’ But I looked at him and all I could say was, ‘Airborne, sir.’
“Next thing you know, I’m doing dismounted recon patrols in Iraq. Clearing the way for the battalion to come forward, yadda, yadda, yadda.
“It all worked out. The bottom thread through all of it is … values and service. You take an oath and, maybe it’s just me, but by golly, you’d better honor that oath. I know it sounds old-fashioned, but that’s how I was raised.
“You shake a man’s hand, look him in the eye, (and) that’s a contract. Your honor is built upon that contract.”
Along with his career in the military, Briggs, who has a master’s degree in education, also spent six years fulfilling that old childhood dream of being a theater arts teacher. He earned his teaching credentials through the Troops to Teachers program and spent six years in the classroom in North Carolina, South Carolina and Illinois.
A married father of five, his last duty station was at Fort Sam Houston, where he served with the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade in San Antonio.
“I really enjoyed my career,” he said. “It afforded me opportunities around the world, as a paratrooper, and then airdrop operations officer, once I got my commission. It opened doors that I never would have gotten back on the farm in Iowa.
“It’s a life lived based on service, values, doing what you perceive to be the right thing. I wanted my children to know, yeah, the old man might be a little bit eccentric or crazy, as some people might define it, but he had honor. He lived a purposeful life.”
