HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Master Sgt. Chris McPhee retired from the military in 2015 with 21 years’ service and he remembers quite well spending plenty of holidays away from home on overseas deployments and other assignments.
“If it wasn’t deployment, it was training,” the Harker Heights resident said. “I probably missed four Christmases during deployments, and I don’t know how many more during training.
“It’s always a sad time being away from your family, but you try to do things — depending on who you’re with — that makes it as fun as you can, under the circumstances. You might put up a Christmas tree and wear a Santa hat … then you get care packages from home, which is always the best thing.
“I got gifts in the mail to open at Christmas, and even prior to Zoom there was video conferencing on Google and other platforms that people were able to use. I was able to contact family at home that way, but it’s still a pretty sad time.
“I won’t say you get used to it, really, but you build up a tolerance to it.”
Growing up in Miami in a family of three boys being raised by a single mom, McPhee decided to join the military, serve a few years, earn some educational and other benefits, and then get on with life.
“What I ended up doing is not what I envisioned doing when I signed up,” he said.
Basic training was at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, followed by AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, where he was stationed when he missed Christmas with the family for the first time.
“That was in 1994, which was also the first time I saw snow. I had a buddy of mine there from Miami and he said, ‘Chris, come check this out!’
“We’re both standing there, amazed: ‘So this is what snow is like?’
“When you first get in (the military), you really miss being home. But even though I was away from home, seeing snow for the first time, it was quite an experience.”
That was a sad stretch for the young soldier, but nothing compared to years later during one of his multiple combat deployments to the Middle East.
“I think after that first time, if I couldn’t make it home, you just kind of become accustomed to it, but the first time I was away for the holidays on deployment — that really, really sucked.
“I was in Afghanistan, and if you’re at least in the States somewhere on Christmas, you have friends to go to their house or something like that. You can go to Christmas festivals and walk around.
“But when you’re in Afghanistan — or somewhere that is not America — you can’t celebrate the way you’re used to. It just depends on who is around you. They (Army leadership) try to make it seem like Christmas — big dinner, Christmas cards — but it’s still not the same as being home with your family.”
To soldiers still serving their country and away from home for the holidays, McPhee says there are a number of things that can be done to help ease the homesick blues.
“I say take advantage of the technology that you have. Get a Zoom account. Get on FaceTime. I think about every soldier that is deployed has Internet access and some kind of device.
“When I was working in Kuwait as a (civilian) contractor, they had little rooms set up for soldiers, with a sofa, all quiet and soundproof. They could go in there and go live with their family in private. That was during the holidays or anytime.
“So I would say just get with your friends and use the resources they have for you. Don’t sit in your room and mope. Get out and do something. Sure, you’re not at home, but it could be worse.”
As the new year approaches, McPhee, who owns a photography and video services company, Green Beret Media, and also hosts The Team Room Talk Podcast, says he is not one for making resolutions. He says resolutions — exercise more, lose weight, travel, quit smoking, save more money, learn a new skill, spend more time with family and friends, etc. — too often don’t work anyway.
He learned that lesson long ago during a difficult time, and continues to prefer keeping things simple, when it comes to vows of self-improvement.
“In 2012, right before 2013 — actually New Year’s Day 2013 — I had a revelation,” McPhee said. “I drank a lot then and had gotten a DUI. My drinking was disrupting everything, and I was trying to break what had become a bad habit.
“That day I just said, ‘I don’t want to make a resolution because resolutions usually don’t stick.’ I wanted to do something that was going to change my life forever.
“Something said to me, ‘Chris, you just need to quit right now.’
“Ever since that day, I’ve never made another New Year’s resolution. I don’t even think about it. I just approach the year like, these are the things I’m gonna do, and then I do them. I just say this is what I’m going to get better at next year.
“For next year — after earning my (master’s) degree in journalism — my goal is to write. I need to write at least 100 words every day. That’s the only thing I’m going to focus on.
“As far as resolutions, I think people try to list four or five things, when they should just focus on one thing. That’s what I did. I focused on one thing, which was not drinking for one year. The next year, I focused on doing it again. Pretty soon, I’ll be sober for nine years.
“So, I don’t look at the new year as a time for making resolutions. Pick one thing to improve about yourself and focus on that.”
