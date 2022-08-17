LAMPASAS — When he joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Baylor University in 1980 and reported for basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jay Helm says he experienced more than a few instances of “culture shock.”
There was this day, for instance:
“They have the training classes everyone goes through, and one of them was a film that depicted a (soldier) going out and getting sunburned really bad,” said Helm, a 64-year-old Texas native and longtime Arizona resident who moved to Lampasas five years ago. “He got reprimanded for it, and it was at that point where I realized that I no longer owned myself. Someone else had ownership rights on me.”
Born in Crockett, about 150 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood, Helm grew up on a ranch outside Tucson, Ariz. His mother was a pilot with the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II, and he wanted to follow suit.
“The women did not fly in combat,” he said. “They were basically backfilling the slots that would allow men to go fly in combat. They would fly aircraft from one factory to another, and then over to the ports of embarkation.
“There was a very small group that went over to England, but even they were not in combat.
“My mom wanted to fly, and her parents basically told her, ‘You’re going to college first.’ When I wanted to join the Army and fly, my mom and dad told me exactly the same thing.”
So after graduating high school in 1976, Helm enrolled at Baylor, earning a degree in anthropology before joining the Army in 1981 and applying for the warrant officer flight training program.
After boot camp, he was off to Fort Rucker, Ala., where he experienced another level of culture shock at what he discovered was a fairly rigorous year of training.
“Flight school was a bigger culture shock (than basic training),” Helm said. “The officer candidate stuff was things that I had never done. Many of the (noncommissioned officers) had already done similar things at their NCO academies, so to them it was just another level of stuff they’d already done. For me, it was the first time, and so that made it a little bit harder. I was still trying to get that stuff nailed down and keep the academic scores high and whatnot.”
After flight school, Helm headed to Korea as a warrant officer. From 1982-83, he was stationed with the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry, at Camp Stanley, where he flew Kiowa helicopters and Hueys, famed for their extensive use during the Vietnam War.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was a great tour. I went over there as a scout pilot, a Kiowa (OH-58) pilot. They had too many scout pilots in the unit, so I ended up flying Hueys in the air reconnaissance platoon.
“I grew up in the Vietnam era, and Vietnam was a helicopter war. Seeing that really inspired me to want to go rotary wing and fly helicopters for the Army.”
With his boyhood dream now a reality, Helm was transferred from Korea to Fort Hood, where he spent three more years flying and was preparing to reenlist when he got an emergency call from back home in Arizona.
“About six months before my estimated time of service (ETS) was coming up, I had to make a choice between staying in and getting out,” he said. “I was planning on staying in. My wife and I loved the Army and we had every anticipation of staying active duty for a career, but then my mom called to let me know that my dad had been diagnosed with cancer.
“They had started a family business and she needed me to come home and help. So I had to turn down staying in active duty, and move back to Arizona. At that point, I joined the Arizona Army National Guard.
“I joined the 1st Battalion of the 285th Aviation (Regiment), and I flew Kiowa scouts for about six years, and then we turned in all of the old Cobras and Hueys for Blackhawks and Apaches. At that time, I finished up my last 10 years with the Apache.”
Helm retired from the military in 2001 with six year’s active-duty Army and 14 years in the National Guard. He then flew an air ambulance for 12 years, and during that stretch, he spent a year in Afghanistan flying helicopters on drug interdiction missions.
“A friend of mine was doing it and he contacted me, and said they needed pilots,” Helm said. “It was for the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, which is part of the U.S. State Department.
“We flew armed Hueys in support of the coalition Afghan National Army (ANA) forces, interdicting drug manufacturing facilities there in Afghanistan. We also had some side missions, in addition to that. We did that because the green suit Army didn’t have all the resources to service those mission requirements. It’s something the Army could have easily done, except they’re using their resources in other places.
“It paid well, but I’ll be honest with you … I would have gone for less than I was making flying an air ambulance.
“The difference between flying in the military, where there’s the mission and focus on mission accomplishment and the cohesion that exists between everyone … that is just really absent in the civilian world.
“It exists to a degree, but nothing matches the military. I missed that. I got to fly in the environment and do the things that I did not get an opportunity to do when I was on active duty and with the Guard.”
These days, Helm is “retired-retired,” and enjoys spending time with his son, who works in Austin, and his daughter, who lives back in Arizona. He and his wife of 41 years, Regina, who also have three grandchildren, attend church services on Fort Hood and he likes to volunteer on the post and spend time with troops, whenever possible.
Looking back at his military career, which started off precisely on target and then took a bit of a sharp detour, Helm says although it did not seem so at the time, things could not have turned out any better.
“Having to drop what we were doing with active duty and go do things we really weren’t interested in doing … helping with the family business was a necessity, but it was not something I wanted to do,” he said.
“It turned out that going to the Guard had far more opportunities for schools and building flight time than I ever would have gotten in active duty. I benefited many times over having flown in the Guard. It benefited me in ways I never could have anticipated at the time.
“I credit that to God’s providence. If I was smart enough to plan all that out, I’d take credit for it, but I can’t.”
