KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chanda Gaeth suffered a series of injuries during her 24-year career that left her permanently wheelchair-bound, battling severe depression and at times fighting for her life.
Nevertheless, the 58-year-old mother of three says she has absolutely no regrets.
“Oh, not at all,” she said. “I don’t regret joining the Army. It’s afforded me to live a good life … raise my kids. I don’t think I would have been able to raise my kids any other way.
“I learned a lot about who I was. Even knowing I’d get so sick and stuff, I’d still do it all again.”
Gaeth grew up a self-proclaimed Air Force brat and actually joined the military while she was still attending high school in La Crosse, Wisc. She spent two years in the National Guard and then went active duty after graduating in 1984.
“Almost everybody in our family spent at least a few years in the military, and it was just something I wanted to do,” she said.
At age 17, she attended basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., during the summer between her sophomore and junior years, and then AIT (advanced individual training) was the next year at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where she learned to be a truck driver.
Her first duty station was Fort Carson, Colo., and by 1990 she was off to the Middle East for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, followed a short time later by a deployment to Somalia, where she was stationed during the infamous Battle of Mogadishu. She participated in any number of dangerous convoy missions and suffered a broken ankle when she was hit by a “slingshot rock.”
“Literally, they would use slingshots and they would pound you with rocks,” Gaeth said. “It was crazy. Somalia was much worse than Desert Storm. I lost some good friends while we were there. My appendix ruptured during all that, and so I got medivaced to Germany along with everybody who got hurt that day.
“It was nuts … but you can’t pick and choose where you’re going to be sent, you know?”
Also known as the Black Hawk Down incident, the Battle of Mogadishu occurred in October 1993 when a U.S. mission intended to last only an hour went bad and turned into an overnight standoff and rescue operation that saw Somali forces use RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) to shoot down two American Black Hawk helicopters.
When it was over, 18 American soldiers were dead and 73 wounded, and some of the casualties were dragged through the city streets by Somalis, which was shown on American television and led to public outcry and reported reluctance by the U.S. to get further involved in Somalia and other regions.
Meanwhile, along with the ruptured appendix, Gaeth suffered a number of back injuries and spinal damage over the years related to her duties as a truck driver that eventually cut short her plans to retire with 30 years’ service.
From the time she got out in December 2006, after five years at Fort Hood, she was in bad shape and wound up completely bed-ridden for about four years.
“I was really sick. I had to do a lot of surgeries — 20-something surgeries. I went from a fully functional person to not being able to use a fork and spoon and knife. Not being able to remember things. Kidney failure and liver failure.
“It was really hard. You’re depressed and you have anxiety and PTSD. Learning to deal with new circumstances can be difficult.
“It took me a couple of years to learn to refocus and be a different person.”
It was in 2010 when a physical therapist at Fort Sam Houston’s Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio decided some water therapy might help Gaeth get back on the road to recovery.
Long story, short — it worked.
“By accident, somebody put me in the pool for rehab. They said, ‘Just because you’re in this wheelchair doesn’t mean you have to stay in bed.’
“So they got me into the pool … and then they signed me up for the (National Veterans) Wheelchair Games, which that year were in Pittsburgh, I believe. I did really well, and then when I got back to Texas, the Paralympics coach called me up and asked me if I wanted to train, and I started training at Fort Sam.”
She trained and participated for five years in swimming, shot put, discus, javelin and wheelchair racing at various competitions, including three Warrior Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or ill service personnel and veterans organized by the U.S. Department of Defense.
This year’s Warrior Games is scheduled for Aug. 19-28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Fla.
She thoroughly enjoyed being an athlete, Gaeth says, but there will be no more competitions in her future.
“I’m getting too old,” she said, laughing.
Now, she spends her time working around the ranch she bought in 2006 in Kempner, a few miles west of Copperas Cove. Along with the family house, the 15-acre compound includes several cabins and a teepee that she plans to use as Airbnb rentals at some point in the future.
She describes the ranch as “a work in progress” and says she also stays busy painting and teaching art. The wheelchair is a constant reminder of past struggles, but her physical limitations are something she has learned to take in stride.
“I just see it as being part of me now,” Gaeth said. “It doesn’t define me anymore. If somebody asks me what I do, I say, ‘I run the ranch and I do art.’
